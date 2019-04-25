Savor Signature Dishes and Inventive Pairings During Lake Geneva Restaurant Week

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a culinary explosion as Lake Geneva's Restaurant Week kicks off June 1– June 9. Some of the area's hottest spots will be creating special menus so visitors can sample the savory.

Restaurant Week features culinary delights in specially priced, multi-course menus at 23 participating restaurants. Fixed breakfast menus are $8; two-course lunches are $10; and three-course dinners are $25/$35.

"It's an extraordinary celebration of Lake Geneva's culinary talent," says Stephanie Klett, president & CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva. "With off-menu items and specialty cocktails, there's no better time to experience our region's celebrated restaurant scene."

New this year are globally-inspired menus and plant-based cuisine. In addition, area attractions have special events and unique experiences planned. Local hotels and resorts will offer special Restaurant Week packages and amenities.

Dining for a Cause

Guests are invited to complete a Restaurant Week Charity Check ballot, voting for a charity to receive a $5,000 donation, presented by Lake Geneva Country Meats. Participating charities are Alzheimer's Association, Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association, Lake Geneva Food Pantry, MyTeam Triumph, and New Beginnings APFV.

Since its inception in 2015, Lake Geneva Restaurant Week has donated $20,000 to area charities.

Right this way, your table's waiting

For a full list of restaurants and restaurant week related events visit www.visitlakegeneva.com/restaurant-week. For help planning your stay, go to visitlakegeneva.com or call (800) 345-1020.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter: @mylakegeneva and on Instagram: visitlakegeneva.

SOURCE VISIT Lake Geneva

Related Links

http://www.visitlakegeneva.com

