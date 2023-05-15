Savory Snacks Market size to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for convenience foods to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The savory snacks market size is set to grow by USD 32.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.91%, according to Technavio's latest market research reports. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Savory Snacks Market 2023-2027

Savory Snacks Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The savory snacks market is segmented by:

Type

Potato Chips



Extruded Snacks



Nuts And Seeds



Popcorn



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the potato chips segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Potato chips are an increasingly popular food in the global savory snacks market, which is expanding quickly owing to evolving tastes and busy schedules. The fact that potato chips come in different flavors like barbecue, sour cream, onion, salt, and vinegar to cater to different consumer tastes is one of the factors that drive the growth of potato chips. Moreover, the popularity of baked potato chips, a healthier alternative to traditional fried potato chips, stems from the growing demand for healthy snacking options.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Savory Snacks Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the savory snacks market include Anji Foodstuff Co. Ltd., Arca Continental SAB de CV, Blue Diamond Growers, Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Fifty50 Foods LP, General Mills Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, ITC Ltd., JG Summit Holdings Inc., Kellogg Co., Kikkoman Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the savory snacks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Anji Foodstuff Co. Ltd. - The company offers savory snacks such as Ankee Scallop Bisque, and Ankee Broth.

The company offers savory snacks such as Ankee Scallop Bisque, and Ankee Broth. Arca Continental SAB de CV - The company offers savory snacks under the brands such as Bokados, Wise, and INALECSA.

The company offers savory snacks under the brands such as Bokados, Wise, and INALECSA. Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers savory snacks under the brand, Almond Breeze.

Savory Snacks Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant Drivers

The growing demand for convenience foods is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global savory snacks market.

The demand for ready-to-eat meals is rising, which is driven primarily by busy lifestyles and increasing urbanization.

People often turn to ready-made meals that are quick and easy to prepare, as life gets busier and there is less free time to prepare meals from scratch.

In addition, since more individuals are moving to cities, they frequently have less access to whole foods like fresh produce, which consequently forces them to rely more on processed and packaged snacks. These snacks are widely accessible in grocery stores and vending machine locations.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

A rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle is an emerging trend in the global savory snacks market.

The disposable income of people increased worldwide, for instance, according to the data stated by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), disposable personal income (DPI) increased by USD 89.7 billion (0.5%) in March 2022 in the US from April 2022 .

(0.5%) in in the US from . Moreover, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), household disposable income has increased in all developed and developing countries since 2021.

In addition, disposable income is increasing around the world due to factors such as an increase in dual-income households, per capita income, and rapid growth in employment rates.

Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the savory snacks market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Demand for healthier alternatives is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global savory snacks market.

Obesity, high blood pressure, and heart disease are all associated with excessive intake of salty snacks.

Resultantly, there is a growing demand for healthy snacks that are low-fat, low-sodium, and low-sugar, which results in the target market facing challenges as consumers seek healthier alternatives and contributes to the shift to healthier snacks.

As a response to this demand, there is a prevalence of healthier snack options, including baked chips, vegetable crisps, and air-popped popcorn, which can be a potential challenge for the market in focus between 2023 and 2027.

Hence, such challenges may impede the market growth of savory snacks during the forecast period.

Savory Snacks Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist savory snacks market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the savory snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the savory snacks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of savory snacks market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Savory Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 32.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anji Foodstuff Co. Ltd., Arca Continental SAB de CV, Blue Diamond Growers, Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Fifty50 Foods LP, General Mills Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, ITC Ltd., JG Summit Holdings Inc., Kellogg Co., Kikkoman Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

