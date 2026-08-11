Savvy Ladies YTD 2026 Report: Women's Financial Inquiries Up 22%

Emerging income shifts reflect more women with $24k-$49.9k household incomes seeking financial guidance.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies 2026 Mid-Year National Women's Financial Trends Report, based on aggregated data from the Savvy Ladies National Free Financial Helpline, reveals a significant 22% YTD increase in women seeking financial guidance, providing a unique real-time view of how women are navigating an evolving economic landscape and proactively building their financial futures.

The report reinforces a simple but powerful insight: when women have a trusted place to use their voices and ask financial questions, they seek the knowledge needed to build confidence, make informed decisions, and create long-term financial security.

Based on an analysis of 1,752 financial questions submitted between January 1 and July 31, 2026, from women across the United States, the report identifies an encouraging shift in women's financial priorities. While many women continue to seek guidance on immediate financial challenges, an increasing number are asking forward-looking questions about budgeting, investing, retirement planning, family finances, and wealth building. The findings suggest that accessible, judgment-free financial education empowers women to move beyond financial uncertainty and begin planning for long-term financial success.

This insight reflects the theme of the 2026 Savvy Ladies Annual Benefit, The Power of Your Voice. Every financial journey begins with a question. When women feel safe asking that first question in a trusted, unbiased, confidential, and judgment-free environment, financial education becomes personal, accessible, and empowering. A single question can become the catalyst for greater confidence, informed decision-making, and lasting financial independence.

More than 60% of women using the Savvy Ladies National Free Financial Helpline come from low- to moderate-income (LMI) households, making these findings particularly significant. Despite facing financial barriers, women across the country are using their voices to seek trusted financial education that helps them budget more effectively, begin investing, prepare for retirement, support their families, and build lasting financial security.

Key Findings

Emerging Income Shifts and Economic Pressures

A significant trend in the 2026 data is a notable shift in the income profiles of women seeking financial guidance. The $25k–$49.9k income range grew to 24% YTD 2026, up from 21% in 2025, while the $50k–$74k range decreased to 19% from 21%. This shift suggests that more women in lower- to middle-income brackets are proactively seeking to pay down debt and build wealth, even as they face increased pressure to stretch their budgets. This trend may also reflect broader cost-of-living concerns, which are motivating women to manage their money and proactively seek guidance.

Younger women are leading the next generation of wealth builders.

One of the report's strongest findings is the growing interest in investing among younger women. Women ages 18–34 submitted more investing-related questions than any other age group, demonstrating a desire to begin investing earlier, understand retirement savings, prepare for major life milestones, and build wealth with confidence. This trend suggests younger women recognize that asking financial questions early creates greater opportunities throughout their lives.

The report also identifies financial questions across the country, highlighting the 10 states with the highest engagement with the Savvy Ladies National Free Financial Helpline and the financial focus of those states.

State Top Financial Topics California Investing, Wealth Building New York Retirement Planning, Investing Texas Budgeting, Investing Florida Budgeting, Investing Pennsylvania Budgeting, Family Finances Georgia Budgeting, Retirement Planning Virginia Investing, Retirement Planning Illinois Investing, Budgeting New Jersey Budgeting, Family Finances North Carolina Family Finances, Budgeting

Across these states, women are asking proactive questions about budgeting, investing, retirement planning, family finances, and wealth building. The consistency of these trends demonstrates a growing national demand for trusted, personalized financial guidance that helps women move beyond managing today's financial challenges and toward building long-term financial confidence and resilience.

"The Savvy Ladies National Free Financial Helpline continues to demonstrate that financial education is most impactful when it is personal, trusted, and accessible. We are creating a welcoming environment where every question matters; Savvy Ladies helps women move from financial uncertainty into confidence, action, and opportunity."

Judy Herbst, Executive Director of Savvy Ladies.

About the Savvy Ladies 2026 Mid-Year National Women's Financial Trends Report

The Savvy Ladies 2026 Mid-Year National Women's Financial Trends Report analyzes aggregated financial question data submitted through the Savvy Ladies National Free Financial Helpline between January 1 and July 31, 2026. As one of the nation's only nonprofit platforms providing free, one-on-one financial guidance while capturing real-time insights into the financial questions women are asking, the report offers a unique perspective on emerging financial behaviors, educational needs, and economic trends shaping women's financial confidence across America.

SOURCE Savvy Ladies