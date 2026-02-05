Savvy Ladies January Insights Signal Growing Momentum and a Powerful Opportunity to Accelerate Women's Investing Education

January Helpline data shows rising engagement and a clear pathway to motivate and educate more women to invest earlier and build long-term wealth

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies reports strong momentum in women's financial education engagement, with submissions to its National Free Financial Helpline for Women up 8% year over year, totaling 262 questions submitted nationwide in January. As the Helpline's busiest month, January consistently reflects women's renewed focus on financial decision-making and this year's data points to a meaningful opportunity to expand education focusing on investing and wealth-building conversations even further.

While debt and divorce remain important areas of focus, investing now ranks as the third-most common topic overall, signaling growing awareness and readiness among women to think beyond short-term financial management and toward long-term financial security.

A Window to Inspire Earlier Investing

Savvy Ladies' January insights highlight where financial motivation and education can have the greatest impact. Among women ages 18–34, Black/African American and Latina women are actively engaging around budgeting and career growth, demonstrating strong foundational financial awareness. At the same time, White women in this age group are more frequently raising investing questions, offering a clear roadmap for how and when investing conversations can be introduced earlier across all communities.

Momentum Builds With Age

By midlife, investing becomes a top priority for many women. Black/African American and Latina women increasingly ask about investing and wealth building across ages 35–55+, reflecting both growing confidence and readiness to take action. These insights reinforce that when women are given access to trusted and quality guidance, they engage deeply with investing, often with long-term, legacy building wealth goals in mind.

Turning Insight Into Impact

January's trends underscore the powerful takeaway that women are increasingly motivated to learn about investing. The data presents a timely opportunity to normalize investing earlier, connect financial education to real-life goals, and help women harness the full benefits of time, compounding, and informed decision-making.

Through its National Free Financial Helpline for Women, Savvy Ladies continues to turn insight into action by providing free, confidential, and judgment-free guidance from volunteer financial professionals helping women move from financial uncertainty to confidence, clarity, and long-term independence.

Interested in learning about Volunteering? Become a Helpline Volunteer, learn more here: https://www.savvyladies.org/about-us/become-a-helpline-volunteer/

Visit the Free Financial Helpline for Women: https://www.savvyladies.org/free-financial-helpline/

SOURCE Savvy Ladies