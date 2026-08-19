Sazerac Enters the Soju Category with Launch of DALHO, Expanding Its Global Spirits Portfolio

Sazerac's first soju introduces thoughtful innovation to one of the fastest-growing U.S. spirits categories, available in both a classic 375mL bottle and the category's first 50mL soju format

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazerac Company today announced the launch of DALHO Soju in the United States, expanding its global portfolio with its first entry into the fast-growing soju category. Launching in both 50mL and 375mL bottles, DALHO introduces a category-first 50mL format designed to make it easier for consumers to explore. Crafted to bring a new perspective to the fast-growing soju category, DALHO pairs soju's tradition of connection with a modern emphasis on flavor, choice and discovery.

DALHO Soju

Distilled from grain, DALHO is a soju that celebrates the shared moments and spirit of connection that have been at the heart of soju culture for generations. Named after the Korean words for moon (달) and tiger (호), DALHO reflects a bold spirit and the energy of modern social occasions. The innovative 50mL bottle introduces a new option to the traditionally shared soju experience, offering more flexibility for flavor variety and casual trial, while the classic 375mL bottle honors soju's heritage as a spirit traditionally enjoyed alongside meals.

"Soju has always been a spirit rooted in connection, and we wanted DALHO to build on that in a way that feels fresh and inviting," said Lauren Selman, Brand Director of Global Growth & Innovation at Sazerac. "Whether someone is trying soju for the first time or already enjoys the category, the flavors and the 50mL format offer an approachable way to explore the DALHO lineup and discover something they enjoy."

With origins in Korea, soju has become an increasingly recognized category in the United States. Today, the category is gaining momentum, fueled by growing interest in Korean culture, flavor-forward spirits and new drinking occasions. According to IWSR data, U.S. soju volumes are projected to grow at a 16% compound annual growth rate through 2029, outpacing broader spirits trends, driven primarily by younger legal-drinking-age consumers seeking flavor exploration.

DALHO Soju is available in four flavors – Original, Peach, Strawberry, and Lychee – each bottled at 17% alcohol by volume (ABV). DALHO Soju is now available at select retailers, restaurants and bars across Sazerac's US distribution network at a suggested retail price of $0.99 for the 50mL bottle ($9.99 per 10-pack) and $5.99 for the 375mL bottle.

For more information, please visit dalhosoju.com and follow @dalhosoju on Instagram.

ABOUT SAZERAC

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers and communities around the world.

Over 500 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, White X Cognac, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London, Cork and Sydney, to name a few.

To learn more visit www.sazerac.com.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Please drink responsibly 21+. DALHO Soju, Grain Neutral Spirits and Spirits Distilled from Grain with Natural Flavors, 17% Alc/Vol (34 Proof), Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac