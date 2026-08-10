Scale Computing, Inc. Honored With CRN 2026 Annual Report Card (ARC) Award

Solution Providers Rank Scale Computing as the Top Performer in Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure for Eighth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the company has earned a 2026 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Award in the Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure category from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This is the eighth consecutive year Scale Computing has been recognized as a CRN ARC Award winner, and the company once again swept all subcategories, including Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed & Cloud Services.

Among the IT channel's most respected honors, the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards recognize technology vendors that excel in supporting and empowering their partner communities. Award winners are chosen based on direct feedback from solution providers, who evaluate vendors on the strength of their channel programs, partner experience, product innovation, and commitment to building successful, long-term partnerships.

"We're honored to be recognized with a CRN ARC Award for the eighth year in a row, winning the Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure category and sweeping all subcategories," said Kyle Fenske, global channel chief, Scale Computing. "Scale Computing solutions are built to run and protect critical applications with operational simplicity and high availability, from the core data center to the most distributed edge locations. The CRN ARC Award recognition reaffirms that Scale Computing is the number one solution for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure."

Scale Computing brings compute, centralized management, networking, and security together under one vendor, greatly reducing risk, operating costs, and complexity. Scale Computing has new purpose-built solutions that streamline edge operations, including:

SC//AcuVigil™ managed network solutions pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network.

pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Connect™ secure SD-WAN solutions deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise.

deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise. SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources.

integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. SC//Reliant™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams.

Based on thousands of solution provider evaluations collected across North America, the CRN ARC Awards recognize the technology vendors that deliver exceptional value to their channel partners. Honoring excellence across 23 technology categories, the awards highlight leadership in product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services. ARC winners stand out for their commitment to helping solution providers grow, compete, and succeed.

"The CRN Annual Report Card Awards honor technology vendors that set the standard for channel excellence," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Selected based on direct feedback from solution providers, this year's winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to innovation, partnership, and enabling partner success. We congratulate the 2026 ARC Award winners for earning the trust and recognition of the channel community through their continued leadership and dedication."

Coverage of the CRN 2026 ARC winners can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC. To learn more about the award-winning Scale Computing edge computing and network solutions, please visit scalecomputing.com/products.

About Scale Computing, Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing is a trademark of Scale Computing, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, used with permission. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Scale Computing