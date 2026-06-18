Scaled Agile's SAFe® & AI Day Government Brings Federal Leaders Together to Accelerate Mission Outcomes Through AI

Sessions and Speakers Helped Government Officials Close the Gap Between Experimentation and Mission-Ready Impact

BOULDER, Colo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI), provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility and AI-Native enterprise training solutions, announced results from the 2026 SAFe® & AI Day Government, a May day-long conference at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The event brought together government agency leaders, policymakers, and Agile practitioners to advance the responsible adoption of SAFe and AI across the public sector.

As federal agencies accelerate digital modernization initiatives and confront growing pressure to deploy AI at scale, many find themselves stalled between early experimentation and mission-ready impact. SAFe & AI Day Government helped attendees close that gap, equipping government organizations with the frameworks, tools and community needed to move from fragmented AI pilots to enterprise-wide transformation for mission-critical applications.

Speakers included:

Timothy M. Argabrite, Assistant Section Chief, National Threat Operations Section (NTOS), Federal Bureau of Investigation

April Davis, Ph.D., Director, Classification and Assessment Policy, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Suzette Johnson, NDIA Fellow, Northrop Grumman

Carlos Paz Jr.,Chief of Staff for Rep. Jimmy Gomez, U.S. House of Representatives

The conference also featured programming from the AI-Native Foundations course, a hands-on program that helps government teams build the AI fluency and operating model needed to balance speed with responsibility, empower teams, and deliver measurable mission outcomes when deploying AI

"Most organizations aren't struggling to start with AI," said Andrew Sales, chief methodologist at Scaled Agile. "Instead, they're struggling to scale AI to achieve ROI. SAFe & AI Day Government gave federal leaders the structured frameworks and real-world playbooks to turn scattered AI progress into organization-wide mission impact."

Scaled Agile has trained more than 2 million professionals across 20,000-plus enterprises and government agencies in 60 countries over more than a decade. SAFe is the operating model already trusted by major federal departments and defense organizations to coordinate digital transformation across large, complex programs, and the SAFe & AI Day Government conference applies that institutional expertise directly to the challenge of scaling AI responsibly within the public sector.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility and the creator of AI-Native, a transformation system that helps organizations scale AI from proof-of-concept to enterprise-wide impact. With over 2 million professionals trained across 60+ countries and more than 20,000 enterprises and government agencies in its global network, Scaled Agile brings over 15 years of enterprise transformation experience to today's AI-driven world. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.