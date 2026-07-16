Scaled Agile Launches SAFe® Credential Funding Program, Giving Veterans and Active Duty Military Personnel a Funded Path to In-Demand Agile Certifications

SAFe Certifications listed on Dept. of Labor's CareerOneStop and the U.S. Military's COOL Directory

BOULDER, Colo., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI), provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for scaling Lean and Agile organizational transformations, today announced the launch of the SAFe credential funding program.

The program is designed for veterans and active-duty military personnel to earn federally recognized, industry-vetted credentials — including SAFe Scrum Master, SAFe Practitioner, SAFe Agilist, and SAFe Product Owner/Product Manager (POPM) — with public funding and counseling for service members regarding certifications. Military personnel from all branches may use the GI Bill® and their branch's Credentialing Assistance to earn these valuable, in-demand SAFe certifications at no out-of-pocket cost, giving them the edge they need in today's competitive and rapidly changing job market.

The new program aligns SAFe certifications with military funding qualifications, removing financial barriers for active-duty personnel and veterans seeking to validate their Agile expertise. As the first accreditation offered, the SAFe Scrum Master Certification Proctored Exam has passed the Department of War COOL Standards Review Process and has been approved for funding through the GI Bill®.

For service members, the credential carries weight well beyond the exam. SAFe certifications are recognized by employers and recruiters across the technology, government and commercial sectors, giving veterans a competitive edge as they enter the civilian workforce while strengthening the effectiveness of those still in uniform.

A Natural Fit for Military Leaders

These roles map directly to the skills military leaders already practice every day. Those skills are immediately relevant across many military occupational fields, including the following.

Military Intelligence . Manage dependencies and prioritize work in rapidly changing intelligence, cyber, and operational environments.

. Manage dependencies and prioritize work in rapidly changing intelligence, cyber, and operational environments. Financial Management . Synchronize budgets, forecasts, and funding decisions with program and operational needs using SAFe's planning cadence.

. Synchronize budgets, forecasts, and funding decisions with program and operational needs using SAFe's planning cadence. Acquisition and Contracting . Improve research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) of new capabilities and technologies.

. Improve research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) of new capabilities and technologies. Offensive and Defensive Cyber Operations . Align diverse cyber specialists in a cross-functional team environment.

. Align diverse cyber specialists in a cross-functional team environment. Logistics and Sustainment . Apply flow optimization and facilitation techniques to improve responsiveness in supply chain and sustainment operations.

. Apply flow optimization and facilitation techniques to improve responsiveness in supply chain and sustainment operations. Administrative Operations . Streamline personnel actions, tracking systems, and compliance workflows by removing process impediments and fostering cross-departmental collaboration.

. Streamline personnel actions, tracking systems, and compliance workflows by removing process impediments and fostering cross-departmental collaboration. Information Technology. Facilitate the rapid deployment of secure software and infrastructure upgrades through iterative development and cross-functional team alignment.

"The men and women who serve our country possess the exact skillset that makes Agile leaders great," said Travis Moorer, strategic advisor, organization agility, digital transformation and AI readiness at Scaled Agile and a U.S. Army veteran. "By aligning our certifications with military benefits and also enabling Federal employees to attain these certifications with no out-of-pocket cost, we are helping service members, veterans and public servants turn their experience into credentials employers actively seek."

To learn more about the SAFe credential funding program and eligibility, visit https://scaledagile.com/government/.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for AI-Empowered agility. With over 2 million professionals trained across 60 countries and more than 20,000 enterprises and government agencies in its global network, Scaled Agile brings over 15 years of enterprise transformation experience to today's AI-driven world. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.