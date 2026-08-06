Schaeffler's TriFinity® Wheel Bearing Selected as a Finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Award

TriFinity combines the low-friction benefits of ball bearings with the load capacity of tapered roller bearings to help meet the demands of large electric pickups and SUVs.

Unique three-row design helps increase load capacity and reduce friction losses, supporting improved efficiency without sacrificing durability.

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, the Motion Technology Company, has been named a 2026 Automotive News PACE Award finalist for its pioneering TriFinity wheel bearing. The company's ultra-low-friction wheel hub unit is one of 32 automotive inventions and advancements selected as finalists in the annual competition, which celebrates innovations that help redefine industry standards.

Schaeffler’s TriFinity wheel bearing combines the low-friction benefits of ball bearings with the load-carrying capacity of tapered roller bearings

Schaeffler developed its TriFinity wheel bearing – which combines the low-friction benefits of ball bearings with the load-carrying capacity of tapered roller bearings – to meet the demands of large electric pickups and SUVs. By moving from a conventional two-row bearing architecture to a highly optimized three-row design, Schaeffler was able to enhance load-carrying capacity and reduce friction losses, helping improve efficiency without sacrificing durability.

"Schaeffler is honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Award alongside such a distinguished group of global automotive innovators," said Mike Eastman, Director – BU Wheel Bearings. "With its unique triple-row ball bearing design, TriFinity enables higher axle loads while minimizing friction and weight to help extend the range of electric vehicles. In this way, TriFinity embodies Schaeffler's commitment to delivering greater efficiency and sustainability for the automotive industry," said Eastman.

Schaeffler has been named an Automotive News PACE Award finalist or winner more than a dozen times. This year's winners will be announced live at the 2026 PACE Awards ceremony in November and published online at AutoNews.com and in an Automotive News print issue in November 2026.

The Automotive News PACE Awards have honored superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers for more than 30 years. To learn more about this prestigious award, please visit the Automotive News PACE Award website.

Image Download:

Download Digital Image

Download Print Image

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems to repair and monitoring services. With a workforce of around 110,000 people at more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.

Contact

Cynthia Norris

Vice President Communications, Branding & Marketing Americas

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Fort Mill, SC 29715 USA

+1 803-548-8981

[email protected]

Paula Lalli

Communications North America

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Fort Mill, SC 29715 USA

+1 803-578-2844

[email protected]

SOURCE Schaeffler Group