Schaeffler expands its OPTIME Ecosystem portfolio: Smart FAG OPTIME C4 lubricator now available

New addition to the portfolio: Smart FAG OPTIME C4 lubricator with four independent outlets for reliable lubricant supply

Increased outlet pressure and larger fill volume provide greater flexibility in maintenance

When used in combination with the OPTIME app, incorrect lubrication can be reliably prevented

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling bearings depend on optimal lubrication to ensure long-term, reliable operation. In practice, however, manual relubrication is still part of the daily routine for many maintenance teams, and errors in this process remain one of the leading causes of bearing failures.

This is precisely where Schaeffler , the Motion Technology Company, provides solutions with its lubricators. The latest development in the portfolio, the FAG OPTIME C4, is capable of simultaneously supplying several lubrication points while storing a greater quantity of lubricant. For maintenance teams, this opens up broader application possibilities in servicing their machinery fleet.

FAG OPTIME C4 supplies up to four lubrication points

As a multi-point lubricator, the FAG OPTIME C4 features four outlets that can be programmed independently of one another. This allows a single lubricator to supply up to four lubrication points individually. As a result, only one device needs to be purchased, configured, and maintained to cover several points. In addition, both the outlet pressure and the fill volume of the lubricant cartridges are significantly higher.

The FAG OPTIME C4 delivers an outlet pressure of 70 bar (1,015 psi), allowing lubricant to be transported over longer distances and reaching lubrication points that cannot be fitted with a lubricator nearby. Even machines that, by design, generate higher back pressure can now be lubricated intelligently.

The FAG OPTIME C4 can hold 400 or 750 cm³ of grease, or 850 cm³ of oil. Thanks to the larger fill volume, cartridges require replacement or refilling far less often. As a result, even lubrication points with high lubricant requirements can now be supplied by a single intelligent lubricator. This option was rarely economical in the past due to the effort involved in frequent refilling. As a result, the FAG OPTIME C4 is particularly well suited for demanding applications such as mining, where it can also be used as a single-point lubrication system, or for oil lubrication of drive chains.

In combination with Schaeffler's OPTIME app (available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play), the FAG OPTIME C4 ensures that incorrect lubrication can be safely avoided, whether caused by too much or too little lubricant, the wrong lubricant, contamination, clogged lubricant lines, or empty cartridges.

The OPTIME Ecosystem: Solutions for condition monitoring and lubrication

Schaeffler's OPTIME Ecosystem comprises a range of solutions for condition monitoring and smart lubrication. In late 2021, the portfolio was expanded with the introduction of the OPTIME C1 lubricator, enabling smart lubrication management for the first time. The new FAG OPTIME C4 now adds an even more flexible and powerful option to the lineup. Solutions within the OPTIME Ecosystem are cost-efficient, wireless, app-controlled, scalable, and suitable for a wide variety of drive systems.

The FAG OPTIME C4 will be available to order starting September 25, 2025, in most countries across Europe, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further information about this product is available here: Smart Lubrication Systems OPTIME C1 and FAG OPTIME C4 | Schaeffler medias .

FAG OPTIME C4 Image:

For Digital: http://bit.ly/486vQVF

For Print: http://bit.ly/46WXi77

With FAG OPTIME C4, several lubrication points can be supplied simultaneously, and more lubricant can be stored. This provides maintenance teams with a wider raenge of applications for their machinery.

OPTIME Ecosystem with FAG OPTIME C4 Image:

For Digital: http://bit.ly/4nTOogn

For Print: http://bit.ly/3VIW0q1

The OPTIME Ecosystem consists of various solutions for wireless condition monitoring and smart lubrication. The FAG OPTIME C4 now complements the portfolio. This means that several lubrication points can now be supplied simultaneously, and more lubricant can be stored.

Images: Schaeffler

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany's most innovative companies.

Contact

Cynthia Norris

Vice President Communications Branding, & Marketing Americas

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Fort Mill, SC 29715 USA

+1 803-372-7046

[email protected]

Paula Lalli

Communications North America

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Fort Mill, SC 29715 USA

+1 803-578-2844

[email protected]

SOURCE Schaeffler Group