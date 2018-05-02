Schellman Announces Avani Desai as New President

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead one of the most innovative companies in our space. I look forward to partnering with our talented team in our pursuit of providing the highest quality professional services to our clients," said Desai.

Since joining Schellman in 2012, Desai has held key leadership roles, serving most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Desai played an instrumental role in helping the company achieve many distinctions, including being the only CPA firm ever named to Gartner's "Cool Vendor" listing, as well as being named a top five consulting firm to work for by Consulting Magazine.

Desai will succeed Chris Schellman, who co-founded the company in 2002 and has served as its President since 2009. Schellman had planned to serve as President until the company became one of the largest accounting firms in the United States. That goal was achieved earlier this year when Accounting Today ranked Schellman & Company as the 89th largest American CPA firm, permanently memorializing the company as the largest CPA firm in history that does not provide traditional accounting services, such as financial audit or tax preparation.

"Avani is the most dynamic professional that I have ever worked with," said Chris Schellman. "Her charisma inspires our team and her knowledge garners the trust of everyone she encounters. She is, by far, the best person to shape the future of this company."

In her new role, Desai will be tasked with further expanding Schellman's market leadership in compliance and attestation services. Her previous experience leading distributed teams in business development, sales, and client service delivery, as well as providing general oversight of operations, including marketing initiatives and service line expansion, position her to be a highly effective leader.

Desai is a certified public accountant and obtained an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Schellman, she spent over a decade at KPMG, where she led IT risk management and privacy initiatives across national service lines. Desai is a certified public accountant and was recently named a global leader in the consulting industry by Consulting Magazine.

Desai's promotion will be effective May 2, 2018, the 16th anniversary of the founding of the company. Chris Schellman will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and will also assume Chief Operating Officer responsibilities.

About Schellman & Company, LLC

Schellman & Company, LLC is one of the largest CPA firms in the United States and is also a leading provider of attestation and compliance services. Schellman is the only company in the world operating under one legal entity that is a CPA firm, globally approved PCI QSA, ISO Certification Registrar, HITRUST CSF Assessor, and FedRAMP 3PAO.

