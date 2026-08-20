Schiller DuCanto & Fleck Attorneys Recognized Among the Best Lawyers in America® 2027

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP announced that 32 attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, a distinction that underscores the firm's continued leadership in family law, mediation, arbitration, and collaborative divorce.

As the nation's most recognized law firm focused exclusively on family law, Schiller DuCanto & Fleck represents clients in sophisticated divorce and family law matters involving substantial wealth, privately held businesses, executive compensation, professional practices, trusts, complex property division, parenting disputes, and alternative dispute resolution.

The recognition includes 26 attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America® and six attorneys named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, reflecting the firm's depth across established leaders and rising practitioners.

The 2027 recognition spans the firm's Chicago, Lake Forest, and Wheaton offices and highlights attorneys across trial practice, mediation, arbitration, and collaborative family law.

The Best Lawyers in America® 2027

Chicago

Allison B. Adams (Family Law)

Kimberly A. Cook (Family Law Mediation)

Jay P. Dahlin (Family Law)

Shaska Dice (Family Law)

Jennifer L. Dillon (Family Law)

Jennifer Enloe (Collaborative Law: Family Law; Family Law; Family Law Mediation)

Brittany Heitz Goodlett (Family Law)

Meighan A. Harmon (Family Law)

Burton S. Hochberg (Family Law; Family Law Arbitration)

Jessica Bank Interlandi (Family Law)

Michele M. Jochner (Family Law)

Elaine H. Knowles (Family Law)

Claire R. McKenzie (Family Law)

Andrea K. Muchin (Family Law)

Dillon O'Toole (Family Law)

Karen Pinkert-Lieb (Family Law)

Jason N. Sposeep (Collaborative Law: Family Law; Family Law; Family Law Mediation)

Tanya J. Stanish (Family Law)

Anita M. Ventrelli (Family Law)

Thomas F. Villanti (Family Law; Family Law Arbitration; Family Law Mediation)

Adam Zebelian (Family Law; Family Law Mediation)

Lake Forest

Jacqueline Stephens Breisch (Family Law)

Eric L. Schulman (Family Law)

Wheaton

Timothy M. Daw (Family Law)

Gregory C. Maksimuk (Family Law; Family Law Mediation)

Erika N. Wyatt (Family Law; Family Law Arbitration)

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2027

Chicago

Reed Chisenhall (Family Law)

Gabrielle Kahn (Family Law; Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation)

Rachel Kolesar (Family Law; Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation)

Caroline Lowenberg (Family Law)

Christina Perez-Tineo (Family Law; Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation)

Joshua Shancer (Family Law)

Together, these recognitions reflect the depth of experience Schiller DuCanto & Fleck brings to clients navigating consequential family law matters. Across litigation, mediation, arbitration, and collaborative divorce, the firm's attorneys draw on decades of experience to develop thoughtful strategies tailored to each client's circumstances, priorities, and long-term interests.

Individuals seeking counsel regarding high-net-worth divorce, complex financial matters, parenting issues, or alternative dispute resolution can contact Schiller DuCanto & Fleck to discuss their circumstances with an experienced family law attorney.

About Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP:

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is the nation's most recognized family law firm, focusing exclusively on family law. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has earned a national reputation for representing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in some of the most complex family law cases involving substantial marital estates, business ownership interests, executive compensation, trusts and estates, business valuations, and parental responsibility disputes. For more information, visit www.sdflaw.com

Media Contact

Chris Orange

Marketing Manager

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

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SOURCE Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, LLP