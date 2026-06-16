Schlage Launches Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt, Redefining Home Access Through Schlage Converge™ Technology with Ultra Wideband

America's Most Trusted Lock Brand¹ debuts its most advanced smart deadbolt with hands-free unlock with home key in Apple Wallet and Matter over Thread connectivity.

CARMEL, Ind., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a trusted leader in home security and access solutions for more than a century, announces that the Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt will be available for purchase beginning June 29, 2026.

Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt is the brand’s first smart lock to feature its new Schlage Converge™ technology, which uses Ultra Wideband and the user’s home key on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch to deliver seamless hands-free unlock.

The highly anticipated Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt is the brand's first smart lock to feature its new Schlage Converge™ technology, which uses Ultra Wideband and the user's home key on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch to deliver seamless hands-free unlock. More precise than geofencing or proximity-only technologies, Schlage Converge provides intuitive hands-free entry that understands intent to enter by calculating speed, trajectory, and motion and unlocks precisely as the user reaches their door, offering a smarter hands-free unlocking experience that combines ultimate convenience with trusted security.

"At Schlage, we are committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and high-quality products and experiences to our customers who trust us to secure their homes," said David Perozzi, general manager, Allegion Home. "Sense Pro™ is a testament to this dedication, offering hands-free unlock and enhanced convenience for everyday life, while upholding the Schlage legacy of trusted security."

Sense Pro™ is the brand's first smart lock to support Matter over Thread, a modern connectivity standard that enables fast, secure, and reliable integration into a user's smart home ecosystem. Thread support allows Sense Pro™ to pair with a Thread-enabled Apple Home hub2, including — Apple TV 4K (2nd generation), Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Ethernet, HomePod (2nd generation), or HomePod mini — for consistent, low-latency performance.

With built-in WiFi, Sense Pro™ can be managed remotely through the Schlage Home app, which allows users to lock and unlock from anywhere, manage up to 250 unique access codes for keyless entry, set timed auto-lock and daily locking schedules, and customize lock settings. The Schlage Home app features three hands-free unlocking modes—intuitive, touch, and delay—giving homeowners the ability to optimize their Sense Pro™ to fit their home and lifestyle. Sense Pro™ can also be controlled in the Apple Home app alongside other smart home accessories and included in automations.

With standard usage, Sense Pro™ has up to six months of expected battery life. Sense Pro™ provides a low-battery indicator on the lock touchscreen and in the Schlage Home app. If the lock's batteries were to run out, Sense Pro™ includes a built-in USB-C jumpstart port for temporary power, giving homeowners peace of mind through convenient, uninterrupted access to their home.

Sense Pro™ is Aliro compatible and, once certified, is expected to support Aliro digital keys in Samsung Wallet and Google Wallet later this year. These digital keys will allow Sense Pro™ owners with Samsung or Google devices enabled with UWB to use hands-free unlock and those enabled with NFC to use tap to unlock.

The Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt will be available for $399 online at US national retailers, including Amazon, Lowe's, The Home Depot, and will be available to purchase on Schlage.com and in Canada for $549 online and in-store at The Home Depot beginning June 29, 2026.

Stay connected with Schlage on Instagram (@SchlageLocks) for product updates, launch details, and retail availability. For more information, visit www.schlage.com. For Canadian launch details and availability, visit www.schlage.ca.

Schlage is an Allegion brand. Other brands mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe wherever they are by delivering simple solutions, convenient access, and advanced technology. For more information, visit www.allegion.com.

1Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

2 Control of this accessory requires a Thread-enabled home hub — Apple TV 4K (2nd generation), Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Ethernet, HomePod (2nd generation), HomePod mini, or a compatible third-party Thread border router — running the latest software. Hands-free unlock with home key is available with Apple Watch Series 6 and later (excluding Apple Watch SE) running watchOS 11.5 or later, and iPhone 11 and later (excluding iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation, iPhone 16e and 17e) running iOS 18.5 or later.

SOURCE Schlage