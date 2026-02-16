Schlage's Pin & Tumbler™ Studio Reveals the Aspect Collection: Bold Design Meets Modern Functionality

America's Most Trusted Lock Brand¹ delivers durable craftsmanship and distinctive design to enhance modern interiors with its new collection

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage, a leader in door hardware innovation for over a century, introduces the third limited-edition collection from Pin & Tumbler™ A Studio by Schlage — The Aspect Collection. This collection innovates the interior door hardware market with bold, geometric designs that fuse solid forms with warmth and ease.

Inspired by the design style of Soft Brutalism, the Aspect Collection features powerful lines and purposeful movement to create a dynamic visual effect. From head on, the form has industrial simplicity, yet a shift of perspective reveals unexpected, sculptural angles, creating a subtle modern edge and adding premium style to residential interiors.

"True design innovation is about creating pieces that feel both intentional and effortless," shared Heather Jacobson, product manager of Pin & Tumbler Studio. "With the Aspect Collection, we focused on achieving a bold but approachable impact. Each knob and lever is carefully designed to enhance a home's style while anchoring a room with a sense of inviting solidity."

Each element of an Aspect lever or knob is balanced by rich, intentional colors. The Aspect Trim has a Warm Charcoal finish that frames the form's dynamic angles with organic solidity. A subdued Iron Red showcases the Aspect lever's bold movement and sculptural shifts, while the Aspect knob is softened by the rich cream tones of Toasted Ivory. The tactile warmth of each finish enhances the craftsmanship of the hardware and speaks to premium quality of the Schlage brand.

Leveraging Schlage's unique 2-in-1 combined interior function, the Aspect Collection can be installed conveniently and easily for a hassle-free, do-it-yourself upgrade on standard interior doors, so homeowners can have versatile locking functionality based on the need for privacy and design in the space.

As the third release from Pin & Tumbler Studio, the Aspect Collection builds on Schlage's legacy of bold innovation and thoughtful craftsmanship. Following the Mosaic Trim Collections and the Refined Finishes Collection, it brings added depth and versatility to the studio's evolving design portfolio and continues the studio's mission to accelerate the brand's innovation pipeline with a focus on style, technology, ease and convenience.

Attendees of the 2026 International Builders' Show (IBS) and 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) are invited to experience the collection in person at the Schlage booth (#W4757) in Orlando, FL from February 17-19.

The collection will be available exclusively for purchase online at the Pin & Tumbler™ A Studio by Schlage website.

Schlage is an Allegion brand.

1 Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

