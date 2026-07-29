Schlesinger Law Offices Obtains $5.605 Million Verdict for Newspaper Carrier Trapped in Condominium Elevator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Broward County jury has awarded $5.605 million to South Florida newspaper carrier Valeria Mardy who spent more than three hours trapped alone inside a condominium elevator after security guards failed to realize she was missing, despite her large blue newspaper bag remaining in plain view at the front security desk.

The verdict was returned July 24, 2026, following a trial before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Levenson in Florida's 17th Judicial Circuit. The jury found Marksman Security Corporation negligent and assigned the company 60 percent of the responsibility for Mardy's injuries.

"No one should enter a building, greet the security guards, and then disappear for more than three hours without anyone noticing," said attorney Jonathan Gdanski of Schlesinger Law Offices. "The jury recognized that what happened to Ms. Mardy was entirely preventable."

According to evidence presented at trial, Mardy arrived at The Hampton Beach Club Condominium shortly before 4 a.m. on March 22, 2023, to deliver newspapers. Security camera footage shown during trial captured her greeting security guards, signing the visitor log and leaving her large blue newspaper bag on a bench directly in front of the security desk before taking the south tower elevator to complete what should have been a routine delivery lasting only a few minutes.

Instead, the elevator malfunctioned and stopped on the eighth floor, trapping Mardy inside. Trial evidence showed the elevator's emergency telephone and security camera were not functioning and that Marksman Security knew before the incident that the elevator camera was out of service.

Evidence also showed the building's assigned desk guard left on an unauthorized break lasting approximately 95 minutes while another guard covered the front desk. During that time, no security patrols were conducted, Mardy's newspaper bag remained in plain view just feet from the security desk, and no one attempted to locate her. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was not called until shortly before 7 a.m., when first responders freed her from the elevator.

Mardy was transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital after suffering a hypertensive emergency. During trial, her attorneys presented medical evidence that the prolonged entrapment caused a stroke, resulting in permanent physical limitations, difficulty walking and post-traumatic stress disorder that left her unable to return to work. The defense disputed causation and damages.

The jury awarded damages for future medical care, lost earning capacity, and past and future pain and suffering.

"The jury's verdict sends a clear message that security companies and their personnel have a duty to remain vigilant and cannot ignore their responsibility to protect the people who rely on them when their safety is at risk," said attorney Steven J. Hammer of Schlesinger Law Offices. "We hope this result encourages property owners and security providers to implement procedures that prevent anyone else from experiencing what our client has suffered."

Mardy was 62 years old at the time of the incident. Born in St. Lucia, she began her career as a bank teller before advancing to a supervisory position. After immigrating to the United States in 2001, she worked two jobs, serving as a nanny during the day while delivering newspapers overnight. According to evidence presented at trial, she has been unable to return to work because of the physical and emotional injuries she suffered.

Mardy was represented by Jonathan R. Gdanski, Steven J. Hammer and David Silverman of Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A.

Lauren Berger, BoardroomPR [email protected] (954) 370-8999

SOURCE Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A.