SCHLESINGER LAW OFFICES SECURES $6.4 MILLION MEDICAL MALPRACTICE VERDICT IN AMPUTATION CASE

Charlotte County jury finds two podiatrists negligent after patient loses leg following treatment for chronic foot wound and infection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlesinger Law Offices announced that a Charlotte County jury awarded $6.4 million to a client who underwent a below-knee amputation after seeking treatment for a chronic foot wound and infection.

Following a multi-week medical malpractice trial, the jury found the defendants negligent and determined their negligence was a legal cause of injuries suffered by plaintiff Robert Jarvis. The jury apportioned fault 65% to the defendants.

According to evidence presented at trial, Jarvis sought treatment for a chronic foot ulcer and possible bone infection. The lawsuit alleged that a progressing infection, including MRSA, was not timely recognized and adequately addressed, allowing the condition to worsen and ultimately contribute to the loss of his leg. The defendants denied negligence and disputed causation.

Jarvis, a husband, father, grandfather, former boxer, boxing coach and referee, had remained active and independent for years before the amputation. Attorneys for the plaintiff argued that the loss of his leg permanently changed nearly every aspect of his daily life.

The jury awarded $82,006.01 for past medical expenses, $345,000 for future medical expenses, $3.5 million for past pain and suffering, and $2.5 million for future pain and suffering.

"Our client trusted his healthcare providers to properly diagnose and treat a serious medical condition," said attorney Jonathan Gdanski of Schlesinger Law Offices. "The jury carefully reviewed the evidence and returned a verdict that reflects the devastating and permanent impact this injury has had on his life."

Attorney Brittany Barron added, "The jury heard testimony about how this injury affected every aspect of Robert's life and of his family. They witnessed the loss of his independence and the ability to enjoy activities that once defined who he was. We believe the verdict reflects the profound impact this injury has had on him and his loved ones."

Attorney Bryan Hofeld added, "This verdict recognizes the profound physical, emotional and financial consequences of losing a leg. We are grateful the jury delivered justice for our client and his family."

The verdict was returned on May 29, 2026, in the Circuit Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Charlotte County, Florida. The case remains subject to post-trial motions and appellate review.

About Schlesinger Law Offices

Schlesinger Law Offices represents individuals and families throughout Florida in medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, wrongful death and personal injury cases. The firm has recovered significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients harmed by negligence and is known for handling complex litigation throughout the state.

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SOURCE Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A.