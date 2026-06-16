Schneider Electric Spotlights Next-Generation Energy & Automation Tech at Energy Projects Conference 2026

Schneider Electric executives to address how automation and energy tech are future-proofing operations amid an unparalleled U.S. energy expansion

The company also released two next-generation innovations that advance the first open, software-defined distributed control system — EcoStruxure™ Foxboro™ Software Defined Automation (SDA) — via EcoStruxure™ Automation Processor 310 and EcoStruxure™ Foxboro™ Edge Communication Node

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, is participating in the Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show) 2026 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston (June 16-17). As more than 10,000 engineering, construction, commissioning, supply chain, and operations professionals convene in the energy capital of the world, Schneider Electric is bringing a delegation of company leaders to showcase how electrification, open software-defined automation, and digital intelligence converge to enable the next wave of U.S. energy infrastructure projects.

Schneider Electric executives to address how automation and energy tech are future-proofing operations amid an unparalleled U.S. energy expansion.

Throughout 2026, Schneider Electric has called for the urgent deployment of energy technologies and policies to help close the widening "time to power" gap in the U.S. driven by rising demand from AI, electrification, and industrial growth. At EPC Show 2026, the company will extend beyond that call to action by meeting with the owners, operators, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) professionals whose jobs are confronting the largest energy infrastructure buildout in a generation.

"Powering America's energy future requires more than building capacity quickly," shared Andre Marino, SVP Industrial Automation, North America, Schneider Electric. "Across the U.S., the new industrial identity is defined by adaptive, digital operations. By combining energy tech innovations, open software-defined automation, and connected industrial intelligence, we can collectively strengthen operational resilience for our energy future."

Showcasing Industrial Resilience at EPC Show 2026

Throughout the week, Schneider Electric executives will outline the operating model, technologies, and partnerships needed to turn the energy buildout into one that is resilient, replicable, and ready for the energy future. Engagements, announcements, and activations include, but are not limited to:

Schneider Electric is introducing two next-generation innovations that advance Foxboro SDA: the Automation Processor 310 (AP310) and the Edge Communication Node (ECN). Together, they deliver a flexible automation foundation by combining a cybersecure edge control core with software-defined, multi-role hardware. By decoupling hardware and function, they enable scalable, resilient operations that are open, agile, cybersecure, and lifecycle efficient.

Andre Marino, SVP, Industrial Automation, North America, will lead a main-stage executive fireside on Tuesday, June 16, titled, "Resilience by Design: Building Adaptive, Digital Operations Now," (9:05 a.m. CT), and take part in the executive panel, "Innovation in the Design and Execution Phase to Deliver Gas Power Projects," later that day (2:55 pm -3:45 pm CT).

Schneider Electric will host an executive luncheon on Tuesday, June 16: "Built to Deliver at Scale: New Execution Models for LNG, Power, and the Energy Infrastructure Landscape." It will be led by Hany Fouda, SVP, Process Automation, and it will bring together senior industry leaders to discuss how software-enabled, innovation-driven operations improve predictability, accelerate delivery, and build future-ready operations.

Company executives Andre Marino (SVP Industrial Automation, North America), Hany Fouda (SVP Process Automation), Krishna Kasturi (VP R&D, Industrial Automation), and Dennis Gansen (VP Sales, Process Automation North America) will discuss how Schneider Electric is partnering with owners, operators, and EPCs to deliver the next era of U.S. energy projects as the leading Energy Technology Partner in the U.S.

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About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory.

With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

http://www.se.com/



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SOURCE Schneider Electric USA, Inc.