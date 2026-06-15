Schneider Electric U.S. Manufacturing Facilities are now NEMA Make it American Certified

Schneider Electric becomes the first company to secure NEMA Make it American ™ certifications across more than 20 of its U.S. supply chain facilities

certifications across more than 20 of its U.S. supply chain facilities Certified facilities are in numerous states, including California, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, announced today, alongside the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), that its U.S. supply chain facilities are certified under the NEMA Make it American domestic content certification program. The news marks a major milestone amid the company's planned $700 million investment in domestic manufacturing and its commitment to advancing energy tech in the U.S.

• Schneider Electric becomes the first company to secure NEMA Make it AmericanTM certifications across more than 20 of its U.S. supply chain facilities.

Schneider Electric began pursuing the NEMA Make it American process certification for facilities (NEMA 70901-2024) track beginning with its Fairfield, Ohio, facility last year. In May 2025, the Fairfield facility became one of the first in the country to be awarded the certification.

Now, after passing supplementary independent audits this year, more than 20 of the company's U.S. facilities are certified and listed within the NEMA Make it American BABA Registry. Schneider Electric's certified facilities manufacture critical electrical equipment, including but not limited to low and medium-voltage switchgear, circuit breakers, variable speed drives, and motor control centers. These facilities are dispersed across numerous states throughout the U.S., including California, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

For customers sourcing equipment and qualifying for federally funded projects, the certification provides a clear and credible demonstration of a company's ability to deliver products that meet BABA domestic content requirements for federal-aid projects. These certifications are a continued testament to 190 years of innovation for Schneider Electric, and they also come at a critical time for the U.S. as the country collectively races to meet unprecedented electricity demand from AI data centers, industrial electrification, and the acceleration of advanced manufacturing, making domestic supply chain agility and improving time to power more essential than ever.

"Today's announcement marks another milestone in our responsible supply chain and regionalization strategy at Schneider Electric, underscoring our commitment to domestic manufacturing, our belief that jobs and technological innovation thrive together, and our central role as an energy technology partner to our U.S. customers across energy and automation sectors", said Mourad Tamoud, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Schneider Electric.

"AI growth and unprecedented energy demand have led to an inflection point for industry in the U.S. Transformation for our energy future requires agility today, and that's why Schneider Electric continues to strengthen our domestic supply chain. As our company commemorates 190 years of innovation in 2026, this milestone showcases how Schneider Electric is perfectly positioned to fulfill our role as your leading Energy Technology Partner and usher in a new era of energy and industrial intelligence," said Kelly Becker, President of North America Operations, Schneider Electric.

"Schneider Electric has set a new standard. As the first company to earn Make It American certification across 20+ U.S. facilities, it has raised the bar for what industry leadership looks like in practice," said NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips. "Make It American provides rigorous, independent verification that facilities and supply chains meet Build America, Buy America domestic content requirements – bringing transparency, certainty, and trust to the federal marketplace. As infrastructure investment surges and America's industrial base expands, Schneider Electric's leadership is helping drive the next era of U.S. manufacturing."

This certification comes as Kelly Becker, President of North America Operations, Schneider Electric, has been newly appointed to NEMA's Board of Directors. In this leadership position, Kelly will help the organization shape policy advocacy, legal action, workforce solutions, and operational excellence at a pivotal moment, given the importance of electrical manufacturers amid rising energy demand in the U.S.

Schneider Electric employs more than 24,000 team members and operates over 20 smart factories, facilities, and distribution centers in the U.S. Schneider Electric was ranked as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2025, and the company is proud to be recognized as a 2026 Gold Military Friendly® employer. In 2025, TIME magazine ranked Schneider Electric as the world's most sustainable company for the second year running. Schneider Electric was also named the World's Most Sustainable Corporation in 2025 by Corporate Knights, and it is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory.

With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric USA, Inc.