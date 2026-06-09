Scholars Network Launches Innovative Program with Penn Medicine to Bolster Healthcare Workforce

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars Network has announced the launch of a new program in partnership with Penn Medicine designed to strengthen the pathway of healthcare professionals. This initiative aims to help build the healthcare workforce of the future by providing financial support, career pathways, and early engagement opportunities for students preparing to enter critical roles in the field.

Through the partnership, enrolled students who commit to joining the University of Pennsylvania Health System (which, along with Penn's Perelman School of Medicine, makes up Penn Medicine) and meet criteria for hiring upon graduation and licensure will receive significant loan repayment support upon graduation and joining the workforce. Student loan repayment offerings include:

BSN/DEMSN or higher for nurses : Up to $40,000 in loan repayment over three years

: Up to $40,000 in loan repayment over three years Acute Care Nurse Practitioners : Up to $65,000 in loan repayment over three years

: Up to $65,000 in loan repayment over three years Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) : Up to $105,000 in loan repayment over three years

: Up to $105,000 in loan repayment over three years Pharmacists : Up to $65,000 in loan repayment over three years

: Up to $65,000 in loan repayment over three years Respiratory Therapists: Up to $30,000 in loan repayment over three years

By alleviating the burden of educational debt, the Penn Medicine Scholars Program empowers students to focus on developing clinical expertise and preparing for long-term careers in healthcare.

"This program isn't just about financial support—it's about building long-term, meaningful pathways into the healthcare professions," said Dr. Sam Maron, Founder of the Scholars Network and SVP at Noodle. "Together with Penn Medicine, we're creating opportunities for students to thrive while ensuring our healthcare systems remain strong for years to come."

"At Penn Medicine, we are committed to building the next generation of healthcare leaders through a variety of imaginative efforts that attract, grow, and sustain the next generation of health care professionals," said University of Pennsylvania Health System Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Katie Heeter. "This program is an additional program that will expand our efforts to invest in talented students, connect with them early in their journey, and ensure that our communities continue can count on Penn Medicine staff for generations to come."

The need to strengthen the number of people in healthcare professions is imperative, especially in Pennsylvania. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania projects that the state will face a need for more nurses, advanced practice providers, pharmacists, and respiratory care specialists. Since 2024, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has provided funding to support partnerships between institutions and the Scholars Network Program across the state.

The Penn Medicine Scholars Program is designed to attract new external talent to Penn Medicine and also, to provide financial relief, foster early mentorship, advising, and career planning.

The Scholars Network ensures that the program is rooted in local decision-making, with direct investment in students who are committed to serving their communities.

To learn more about the Penn Medicine Scholars Program, visit https://scholars-network.com/pennmedicine/.

About Scholars Network

Leveraging proprietary technology and a national network of university partnerships, Scholars Network, operated by Noodle, partners with health systems, combining clinical and higher education expertise to solve some of healthcare's biggest challenges: recruitment, retention, and upskilling of talent. Scholars Network's dedicated team is there throughout, helping to support each student through their recruitment, enrollment, education, and employment. Learn more about how we can strengthen your workforce at scholars-network.com.

Media Contact:

Madeline Correll

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SOURCE Scholars Network