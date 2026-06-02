Penn Highlands Healthcare Expands Allied Health & Nursing Workforce Pipeline Through Scholars Network Program Offering Up to $65,000 in Loan Repayment

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By partnering with the Scholars Network, Penn Highlands Healthcare is taking a proactive approach to addressing the growing shortage of nurses and allied health professionals through its Penn Highlands Healthcare Scholars Program, a workforce initiative that provides up to $65,000 in loan repayment for eligible students who commit to working at the health system after graduation.

"As healthcare leaders, we are tasked with rethinking how we support the next generation of healthcare professionals," said Lisa Smith, System Director of Talent Acquisition and Employee Engagement for Penn Highlands Healthcare. "Launching this program is one way we're taking the lead by investing earlier and more intentionally in the people who will deliver care in the years ahead. We are excited to partner with Scholars Network to bring this vision to life and create new opportunities for future nurses and allied health professionals."

Through employer-sponsored financial support, structured guidance, and early integration into the health system, the program ensures students are prepared, supported, and connected well before they begin their careers.

"Healthcare workforce challenges don't start at the point of hire; they start when students are deciding whether they can afford to pursue and stay in a clinical career," said Dr. Sam Maron, founder of Scholars Network. "By aligning education, financial support, and employment from the outset, programs like this create a more sustainable pathway for students and a more reliable workforce solution for health systems."

The Penn Highlands Healthcare Scholars Program is designed to build a long-term pipeline of healthcare professionals dedicated to serving these rural communities. Eligible students enrolled in nursing and allied health degree programs can receive loan repayment upon graduation, licensure, and employment, allowing them to begin their careers focused on patient care rather than financial burden.

"Healthcare workforce challenges require us to think differently about how we attract and support talent," said Heather Franci, MBHA, BSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Service Line Director for Penn Highlands Healthcare's Heart Center, Lung Center, Brain & Spine and Oncology Services. "Through this approach, we're able to connect with future clinicians earlier, reduce financial barriers, and build a more stable, committed workforce that is invested in our patients and our community."

Program highlights include:

Up to $40,000 in loan repayment for eligible entry-level Registered Nurses (RNs) with a 3-year employment commitment

Up to $40,000 in loan repayment for eligible Respiratory Therapists with a 3-year employment commitment

Up to $40,000 in loan repayment for eligible CT Technologists with a 3-year employment commitment

Up to $30,000 in loan repayment for eligible Radiologic Technologists with a 3-year employment commitment

Up to $65,000 in loan repayment for eligible Physical Therapists with a 3-year employment commitment

Up to $65,000 in loan repayment for eligible Occupational Therapists with a 3-year employment commitment

Up to $65,000 in loan repayment for eligible Speech Language Pathologists with a 3-year employment commitment

For students, the program offers both financial support and a clear transition into the workforce, allowing them to focus on clinical training while building strong connections within the Penn Highlands system.

By design, the program:

Reduces financial barriers that often prevent students from entering or completing clinical programs

Strengthens recruitment by engaging students earlier in their education

Supports long-term retention through early connection and commitment

Keeps workforce development rooted in the local community

As the program grows, it is expected to expand opportunities for students and strengthen the healthcare workforce across Pennsylvania, helping to ensure continued access to high-quality care.

Scholars already participating in the program have shared how it is making a real difference in their lives and careers:

"This program has given me a way to be able to pay off my educational debt that I incurred while becoming the nurse I always wanted to be. I'm excited to begin the next chapter of my life knowing that through this program I will be able to have my student loans paid off and set myself up for a better future," says Mackenzie Shaffer, Penn Highlands Healthcare Scholar.

"The Nursing Scholars program has given me the freedom to feel genuinely excited about my future in nursing without the constant worry of educational expenses. Knowing that I have this kind of support has lifted a huge weight off my shoulders and allowed me to focus fully on learning, growing, and preparing for a meaningful career. I'm so grateful to be part of a program that believes in its students and invests in their success," shares Olivia Ferdarko, Penn Highlands Healthcare Scholar.

More Information

Do you know someone who might be interested in the Penn Highlands Nursing Scholars Program? For more information visit https://scholars-network.com/employers/phhealthcare.

About Penn Highlands

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011 and is comprised of nine hospitals. Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone have served area communities for the past 100+ years. Penn Highlands State College is a new state-of-the-art hospital that opened in 2024. The health system's business continuum also includes a home care agency, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with 5,995 employees in 150+ locations throughout 26 counties in Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices. The facilities have a total of 1,406 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 788 physicians and 498 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients. Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare a great choice for healthcare in the region.

About Scholars Network

Leveraging proprietary technology and a national network of university partnerships, Scholars Network, operated by Noodle, partners with health systems, combining clinical and higher education expertise to solve some of healthcare's biggest challenges: recruitment, retention, and upskilling of talent. Scholars Network's dedicated team is there throughout, helping to support each student through their recruitment, enrollment, education, and employment. Learn more about how we can strengthen your workforce at scholars-network.com.

Contact:

Madeline Correll

Director of Partnerships & Public Affairs

610-573-0539

[email protected]

SOURCE Scholars Network