Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

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Scholastic Corporation

Mar 18, 2026, 16:01 ET

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2026.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been meeting children where they are – at school, at home and in their communities – by creating quality content and experiences, all beginning with literacy. Scholastic delivers stories, characters, and learning moments that empower all kids to become lifelong readers and learners through bestselling children's books, literacy- and knowledge-building resources for schools including classroom magazines, and award-winning, entertaining children's media. As the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online, and with a global reach into more than 135 countries, Scholastic encourages the personal and intellectual growth of all children, while nurturing a lifelong relationship with reading, themselves, and the world around them. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

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