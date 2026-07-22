Scholastic Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 25%

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Scholastic Corporation

Jul 22, 2026, 16:01 ET

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 25% increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock, commencing with the dividend declared for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate will now be $1.00 per share.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been meeting children where they are – at school, at home and in their communities – by creating quality content and experiences, all beginning with literacy. Scholastic delivers stories, characters, and learning moments that empower all kids to become lifelong readers and learners through bestselling children's books, literacy- and knowledge-building resources for schools including classroom magazines, and award-winning, entertaining children's media. As the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online, and with a global reach into more than 135 countries, Scholastic encourages the personal and intellectual growth of all children, while nurturing a lifelong relationship with reading, themselves, and the world around them. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

SCHL: Financial

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