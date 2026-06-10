SchoolStatus Named Attendance Solution of the Year in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

This recognition reflects three years of measurable progress on chronic absenteeism and the launch of first-of-its-kind predictive attendance analytics for K-12 districts

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, the leading provider of K-12 attendance and family engagement solutions, has been named the Attendance Solution of the Year in the Family Engagement Category at this year's EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment. Nationally, chronic absenteeism remains 50% above pre-pandemic levels, with the average rate holding at roughly 23% across 39 states in the 2024-25 school year. The districts working with SchoolStatus have bucked the trend, with gains across every grade level for the third consecutive year. A study of 146 districts serving over a million students shows that chronic absenteeism dropped from 22.44% to 18.98% over three years for districts using SchoolStatus Attend. That's over 27,000 fewer chronically absent students.

"SchoolStatus is built on the belief that when families receive information that is personal, relevant, and timely, they become the most powerful partners in a child's education. That belief drives everything we build," said Dr. Kara Stern, Director of Education at SchoolStatus.

Acting Before Absences Compound

Research shows that a key component of preventing absenteeism is reaching out early in the year, before habits are entrenched and academic progress has stalled. SchoolStatus Early Warning Insights identifies students at risk of chronic absenteeism by day 60 of school. In 2025-26, over 200,000 students were flagged early enough for districts to act in the first semester rather than react in the second. Built on more than 20 years of attendance data from tens of millions of student records, this capability stands out in a market where traditional attendance interventions wait until students have already crossed the chronic threshold.

With centralized, integrated student data, SchoolStatus enables districts to send personalized outreach to the families whose children need support, whether for attendance or academics. Early identification combined with targeted family engagement is the core of the SchoolStatus approach.

Honoring Continual Innovation

SchoolStatus continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of districts and families. This ongoing innovation is central to both the company's values and the ethos of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and innovation across educational technology categories including student engagement, school administration, adaptive learning, STEM education, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of international nominations.

SchoolStatus is honored by this recognition and remains committed to connecting educators and families around the topics that drive student outcomes. Learn more at schoolstatus.com.

Media Contact

Annmarie Ely, Associate Director

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About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus connects educators and families around the topics that matter most. The company partners with K-12 districts to improve attendance, engage families, and build trust so students can succeed. A recognized leader in data-driven attendance and family engagement solutions, SchoolStatus enables districts and educators to engage families with relevant, timely communications and proactive support on important topics including absenteeism, literacy progress, and overall student readiness. Today, SchoolStatus supports districts in all 50 states and serves more than 22 million students nationwide as a trusted partner in driving better student outcomes. Learn more at schoolstatus.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

SOURCE SchoolStatus