Data from 89 Districts Serving 513,000 Students Shows How to Consistently Reduce Chronic Absenteeism

Analysis of state-reported data across nine states finds consistent reductions in chronic absenteeism when districts adopt a consistent, data-backed approach to attendance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis of state-reported chronic absenteeism data from 89 K-12 districts serving over 513,000 students finds that districts using SchoolStatus Attend reduced their chronic absenteeism rate by 18% in their first year of implementation. Among the 47 districts with two full years of data, 96% saw improvement, with an average cumulative reduction of 36%.

The full analysis, How 89 School Districts Reduced Chronic Absenteeism by 36%, was released today by SchoolStatus.

About the Analysis

The dataset draws on publicly available state data from Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia. Three years of data are represented. Those years include the year prior to the district adopting SchoolStatus and their first and second year using the solution.

Key Findings

Immediate Improvement : Districts reduced chronic absenteeism by an average of 18% in the first year of implementation.

: Districts reduced chronic absenteeism by an average of 18% in the first year of implementation. Sustained Success : Among districts with two full years of data, the average reduction doubled to 36%.

: Among districts with two full years of data, the average reduction doubled to 36%. Widespread Impact : By year two, 96% of districts experienced a reduction in chronic absenteeism.

: By year two, 96% of districts experienced a reduction in chronic absenteeism. Consistency Across District Sizes: Improvement held across enrollment bands. Districts enrolling between 10,000 and 20,000 students saw a median two-year reduction of 40.7%. Districts with fewer than 1,000 students saw a median two-year reduction of 33.7%. Districts in the 1,000–4,999 range saw reductions between 38% and 39%.

How Districts Achieve Results

Districts using SchoolStatus Attend combine family communication tools with predictive attendance data to reach families before a student falls chronically absent. This early outreach ensures families understand the problem before patterns become entrenched.

"We look at family engagement around attendance differently," explains Steve Hornick, SchoolStatus Chief Technology and Product Officer. "Every message sent through SchoolStatus Attend helps districts build trust so that educators and families can work together to find solutions to difficult problems. When you combine that trust with our predictive analytics, districts can take targeted action before a student falls behind."

Looking Ahead: Daily Absence Notifications

Across 89 districts, three cohort years, and nine states, the results show that early, trust-based family outreach reduces chronic absenteeism, regardless of where a district starts or how large it is. For the 2026–2027 school year, SchoolStatus is building on this logic and launching daily absence notifications, a feature that will automate outreach on the same day a student is marked absent, with an easy way for families to explain the absence reason.

"This new feature will add a critical dimension to our proven solution," says Hornick. "It allows districts to better understand the barriers to attendance, student by student and districtwide."

This fall, SchoolStatus will also support time-based attendance tracking to handle the complexity of modern attendance policies without adding operational burden. The expanded capabilities build on SchoolStatus Attend's innovative approach to attendance improvement, including features such as Early Warning Insights, which identify students at risk of chronic absenteeism after just 60 instructional days.

Read the full analysis.

Media Contact

Annmarie Ely

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About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus connects educators and families around the topics that matter most. The company partners with K-12 districts to improve attendance, engage families, and build trust so students can succeed. SchoolStatus enables districts and educators to engage families with relevant, timely communications and proactive support on important topics including absenteeism, literacy progress, and overall student readiness. Today, SchoolStatus supports districts in all 50 states and serves more than 22 million students nationwide. Learn more at schoolstatus.com.

SOURCE SchoolStatus