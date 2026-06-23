Schoox Brings Frontline Workforce Intelligence to LEAP Construction Event

Workforce capability gaps are constructions' most costly and preventable risk. Schoox shares how leading organizations are solving it.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoox, the Intelligent Learning & Growth Platform for frontline enterprises, announced today that it will present at LEAP Talent Development: Construction 2026, taking place June 24 in Nashville, Tennessee.

LEAP Talent Development: Construction 2026 brings together learning, talent, HR, and operational leaders from across the construction industry to explore how organizations are building and sustaining a future-ready workforce. As labor shortages persist and project demands increase, the event focuses on workforce development, leadership pipelines, learning strategies, and the evolving capabilities required to support long-term business growth.

Schoox Featured Session

"Stop the Revolving Door: How Frontline Learning Ensures Workforce Readiness and Higher Retention"

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 2:40 p.m. CT Nashville, Tennessee

Gord Zeilstra, Chief Revenue Officer at Schoox, will lead a session discussing how construction organizations can close workforce capability gaps before they impact project quality, productivity, and profitability.

As experienced workers retire and new generations enter the workforce, construction companies face increasing pressure to develop skills faster, transfer critical knowledge, and prepare employees to contribute confidently from day one. Organizations that can accelerate workforce readiness are better positioned to improve retention, reduce risk, and deliver stronger project outcomes.

During the session, attendees will learn how leading construction organizations are:

Closing workforce capability gaps before they impact project quality and profitability

Building workforce readiness that improves both retention and project outcomes

Accelerating time-to-productivity through role- and task-based learning

Delivering learning programs that drive measurable business results across safety, productivity, quality, project delivery, and margin protection

"Construction organizations are navigating one of the most significant workforce transitions in decades," said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer at Schoox. "As AI and technology continue to reshape the industry, workforce readiness has become a business imperative. Companies that invest in developing skills faster, transferring knowledge more effectively, and preparing workers for future success will be the ones that improve retention, protect margins, and outperform their competitors. Learning is no longer simply about training workers. It's about building a workforce that can adapt faster, perform at a higher level, and deliver measurable business impact."

Visit Schoox at LEAP Talent Development: Construction

Attendees are invited to connect with the Schoox team during LEAP Talent Development: Construction 2026 to learn how Schoox Learning Impact Suite helps organizations identify critical workforce skills, generate targeted learning programs, accelerate workforce readiness, and measure impact against operational outcomes.

To schedule a meeting with Schoox at LEAP Talent Development: Construction or learn more about how Schoox supports frontline workforce performance, please contact: https://www.schoox.com/contact-us/

About Schoox

Schoox is the Intelligent Learning & Growth Platform for frontline enterprises — purpose-built to go beyond traditional learning management by engineering learning to reliably drive business performance.

Where conventional LMS platforms stop at learning delivery, Schoox goes further. We identify role-based skills, generate purpose-built learning programs, and measure outcomes against operational KPIs. And uniquely, we forecast the expected return of a training investment before a program ever launches. The result: L&D that operates not as a cost center, but as a measurable driver of enterprise performance.

Trusted by global brands including KIOTI Tractor, Five Guys, The Fresh Market, Sport Clips Haircuts, Sonesta Hotels, and Wingstop. Schoox is defining a new category of intelligent learning, engineered with AI to ensure every training dollar delivers business results.

Learn more at www.schoox.com.

SOURCE Schoox LLC