Scaling Sweet Success: Dairy Queen and Schoox to Share Their Growth-Through-Learning Playbook at ATD 2026

Dairy Queen and Schoox will showcase how aligning frontline workforce skills development and learning with AI-driven insights enables consistent performance and scalable growth across a rapidly expanding franchise system.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoox, the Intelligent Learning & Growth Platform for frontline enterprises, announced today that it will present alongside its customer, Dairy Queen, at the Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2026 International Conference & Expo, taking place May 17–20 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

ATD is the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals, attracting more than 10,000 learning, HR, and business leaders from around the globe who are focused on advancing workforce performance through innovative learning and development strategies, technologies, and best practices.

Schoox Customer Collaboration Session

Scaling Sweet Success: How Learning Fuels Dairy Queen's Rapid Growth Strategy

Monday, May 18, 2026 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Room 301A, Level Two

Angie Ballinger, VP of Training and Curriculum at Dairy Queen, will join Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer at Schoox, to share how Dairy Queen is repositioning learning as a strategic driver of business performance.

Dairy Queen is on a steady path to reach $10 billion in system-wide sales by 2030. With more than 400 new locations opened in the past year, continued international expansion, and evolving restaurant formats that include Grill & Chill development and remodels, digital ordering, delivery, loyalty, and menu innovation, maintaining consistency across a 99 percent franchised system presents a complex operational and learning challenge.

In this session, attendees will gain insight into how Dairy Queen is partnering with Schoox to move beyond traditional training models and build impact-driven, insights-led learning strategies that directly support growth. The discussion will explore how leading organizations are mapping critical skills to business outcomes, creating targeted learning plans aligned to business initiatives, and enabling frontline teams and franchisees to deliver consistent brand experiences at scale.

"At Dairy Queen, learning plays a central role in how we scale our business and support our franchisees," said Angie Ballinger, VP of Training and Curriculum at Dairy Queen. "As we continue to grow and evolve, it's critical that every location delivers a consistent, high-quality experience. Our partnership with Schoox is helping us connect learning directly to the skills and outcomes that drive operational excellence and long-term growth."

"In high-growth, franchise-supported environments, consistency and performance depend on how effectively you develop your people," said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer at Schoox. "I'm excited to join Angie from Dairy Queen at ATD to share how organizations can align skills to business priorities, generate targeted learning programs, and measure impact against their operational outcomes. With the Learning Impact Suite, we are supporting learning teams to move from activity to a reliable driver of business performance."

Visit Schoox at ATD

Attendees can visit Schoox at Booth #1309 during the ATD Expo to learn firsthand how the Learning Impact Suite helps organizations map workforce skills to business priorities, generate targeted learning programs, and measure impact against operational KPIs.

To schedule a meeting with Schoox at ATD or learn more about how Schoox supports frontline workforce performance, please contact https://www.schoox.com/contact-us/

About Schoox

Schoox is the Intelligent Learning & Growth Platform for frontline enterprises — purpose-built to go beyond traditional learning management by engineering learning to reliably drive business performance.

Where conventional LMS platforms stop at learning delivery, Schoox goes further. We identify role-based skills, generate purpose-built learning programs, and measure outcomes against operational KPIs. And uniquely, we forecast the expected return of a training investment before a program ever launches. The result: L&D that operates not as a cost center, but as a measurable driver of enterprise performance.

Trusted by global brands including KIOTI Tractor, Five Guys, The Fresh Market, Sport Clips Haircuts, Sonesta Hotels, and Wingstop. Schoox is defining a new category of intelligent learning, engineered with AI to ensure every training dollar delivers business results. Learn more at www.schoox.com.

SOURCE Schoox LLC