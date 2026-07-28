Scientific Games and Iowa Lottery Expand to Primary Scratch Game Partnership for Portfolio Management

Growth-Focused Partnership Includes Enhanced Iowa Lottery Player Loyalty Program

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the Iowa Lottery have a new agreement to drive growth across the Lottery's Scratch Game portfolio with portfolio management services. The agreement marks a strategic evolution to a primary Scratch Games partner and reinforces the Lottery's commitment to maximizing proceeds for Iowa's good cause programs, including veterans, economic development, law enforcement, education and agriculture.

Scientific Games and the Iowa Lottery have a new primary scratch game partnership to drive growth with portfolio management services and an enhanced player loyalty program across digital and retail channels.

As part of the agreement, Scientific Games will also implement an enhanced Iowa Lottery player loyalty program across digital and retail channels. The program includes updates to Iowa Lottery's website, mobile app, loyalty program, and player support and tools for content and campaign management.

"Moving to a primary portfolio management agreement with Scientific Games is about taking the Iowa Lottery's Scratch Game portfolio to the next level," said Steve Waymire, Director for the Iowa Lottery. "The Lottery will benefit from the company's 50+ years of scratch game experience, data-based insights to guide our portfolio, updates to our player loyalty program and collaboration across our teams. By combining data-driven decision-making with innovative game design and in-store point-of-sale execution, they can help us grow responsibly and deliver more proceeds to the vital programs that we support across Iowa."

Through the partnership, Scientific Games will deliver comprehensive instant game services, including game planning and design, access to an extensive portfolio of licensed brands such as JURASSIC PARK and the GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE, as well as the company's proprietary Infuse business intelligence platform.

"The Scientific Games partnership model has demonstrated the ability to drive meaningful growth in scratch game sales by combining data science, creative services, licensed properties and field execution," said John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. "With this new agreement, Iowa players will enjoy more engaging game experiences, stronger prize structures and enhanced loyalty and engagement opportunities."

Scientific Games has been a trusted partner to the Iowa Lottery since the Lottery's inception in 1985 and currently provides the Lottery's lottery gaming system, retail point-of-sale technology and retailer management system, in addition to instant scratch games and licensed brands.

With products representing 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally, Scientific Games is the largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider in the world. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

JURASSIC PARK © Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Infuse™ and the GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE™ are trademarks of Scientific Games. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery games, technology, analytics and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC