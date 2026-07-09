All Systems Go: Scientific Games Launches New, Advanced Technology for Arizona Lottery

Tech Project Brings Most Exciting Draw Games Upgrade in Arizona Lottery's 45-Year History

ATLANTA, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces that a new suite of systems technology is now powering the Arizona Lottery's sales across the state, headlined by exciting new draw games for players. The technology advancement features Scientific Games' Momentum ecosystem, including a central gaming system and retailer management system.

In addition to enhancing security and streamlining operations for the Arizona Lottery, the technology upgrade was designed to elevate the player experience, bring fresh energy to the Lottery's classic draw game lineup, and provide even more opportunities for retail partners to succeed.

"Our teams have been working hard behind the scenes with the Scientific Games teams, and we are thrilled to see this project come to life. The changes to our draw games will give our players bigger value, more ways to play and even more chances to win," said Alec Thomson, Executive Director of the Arizona Lottery. "Ultimately, the advanced technology ecosystem modernizes our operations and positions the Arizona Lottery for future growth."

The expansion of the Arizona Lottery's draw games portfolio includes:

Massive upgrade to The Pick with an automatic multiplier on every single play, better overall odds of winning and a brand-new instant win add-on called The Pick PLUS

with an automatic multiplier on every single play, better overall odds of winning and a brand-new instant win add-on called Addition of a daily midday drawing for the Pick 3 game

game Addition of an all-new Pick 4 game with midday and evening drawings

game with midday and evening drawings Addition of Powerball Double Play – an exciting add-on offering a second chance to win up to $10 million in a separate drawing immediately following the Powerball drawing

As part of the technology enhancements, Scientific Games upgraded gem | suite, the company's comprehensive software suite, to accommodate the Arizona Lottery's expanded draw game portfolio. gem | suite efficiently manages the Lottery's network of 3,600 retailers' licensing, communications and business intelligence that helps manage products in stores.

"As the Arizona Lottery's systems technology partner since 2015, Scientific Games is focused on readying the Lottery for long-term sustainability through advanced systems and software, and exciting new products that engage players and drive proceeds to the good cause programs that benefit Arizonans," said John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products.

Scientific Games has been a provider to the Arizona Lottery for 45 years, including Scratchers games and licensed brands. The company provides services and expertise to the Lottery from its Phoenix location.

Serving 150 lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company, the fastest-growing lottery systems provider, and a leading provider of digital lottery solutions. The company is one of the first lottery companies globally certified by the World Lottery Association as a Responsible Gaming Supplier.

Scratchers® is a registered service mark of the California Lottery.

gem | suite®, and Momentum® are trademarks of Scientific Games. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Arizona Lottery

Since 1981, the Arizona Lottery and its retail partners have generated more than $5.9 billion in net funding to support programs that help to improve the quality of life for the people of Arizona. Proceeds from Lottery ticket sales fund programs in higher education, economic development, environmental conservation, and health and human services. The mission of the Lottery is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Learn more at ArizonaLottery.com.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC