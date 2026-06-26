Scientology Network Presents Special Marathon for International Day Against Drug Abuse

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world marks the UN's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, Scientology Network will present a special television marathon spotlighting the power and reach of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Through proven educational programs, the foundation equips people worldwide with the knowledge they need to make informed, drug-free choices.

Annually, an estimated 600,000 deaths are attributed to drug use around the world, with nearly 70,000 overdose fatalities in the United States alone in 2025.

Scientology Network marks International Day Against Drug Abuse with a Drug-Free World marathon. Post this Scientology Network marks the UN’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a special marathon spotlighting the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and its global drug prevention education campaign. Featuring volunteers and community outreach around the world, the programming highlights efforts to educate youth and families with The Truth About Drugs materials and inspire informed, drug-free choices.

As part of the marathon event, Scientology Network will highlight Drug-Free World volunteers from across the globe, whose tireless efforts to educate their communities about the dangers of drugs are featured on Voices for Humanity.

Among the volunteers is South African activist Morgan Bruiners. A former addict, he shares why he dedicated his life to spreading the Truth About Drugs materials across his province, saying, "Our youth are falling into drugs because of uninformed decisions," adding, "No one tells them the truth. Therefore, it's our problem also for not informing them."

Brueners' work reflects the global scope of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. With a network of volunteers and more than 90,000 partnerships in 198 nations across six continents, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World's efforts have reached over one billion people, delivering an acclaimed package of drug prevention educational materials.

The day's programming (beginning 9:00 a.m. ET) includes:

Voices for Humanity , the television series dedicated to honoring those working in their streets, schools and communities to combat drugs;

, the television series dedicated to honoring those working in their streets, schools and communities to combat drugs; PSAs to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use; and

The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look at the effects of drug abuse, from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs to addictive pharmaceuticals.

See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International