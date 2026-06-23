LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Church of Scientology International released the following statement:

For nearly 30 years, Germany's Office for the Protection of the Constitution subjected the Church of Scientology and thousands of Scientologists to intelligence surveillance under the claim that the religion represented a threat to democracy.

The truth is simple: The threat never existed. Post this The Office for the Protection of the Constitution's announcement does not erase the damage inflicted on thousands of Scientologists over three decades. But it does mark the collapse of one of the longest-running campaigns of state-sponsored religious discrimination in modern democratic Europe.

Today, that surveillance ends exactly where it always should have ended: with the complete failure of the allegations on which it was built.

After decades of investigations, intelligence operations, informant recruitment, infiltration attempts, political campaigns, blacklisting, "sect filters," public warnings and extraordinary state scrutiny, German authorities have produced no extremist network, no conspiracy against the state, no campaign to undermine democracy, no acts of violence and no evidence that Scientologists were ever the threat they were portrayed to be.

Because the truth is simple: The threat never existed.

What did exist was 30 years of institutionalized discrimination directed at a peaceful minority religion and the people who practiced it.

Scientologists in Germany lost jobs, careers and business opportunities because of their faith. Families were stigmatized. Children of Scientologists faced discrimination in schools. Artists, professionals and public figures were attacked and ostracized solely because of their religious beliefs. Government-backed "sect filters" spread throughout German public and private life, warning employers and institutions away from Scientologists as though ordinary religious association itself constituted danger.

And all of this was justified through a narrative that has now completely collapsed.

Not because investigators lacked time.

Not because authorities lacked resources.

But because the allegations themselves were false from the beginning.

During these same decades, Scientology continued to gain recognition, protection and vindication throughout the democratic world.

In 1993, following one of the most extensive examinations ever conducted of a religious organization, the United States Internal Revenue Service granted full religious recognition to Scientology Churches and related entities.

In 1997, Italy's Supreme Court recognized Scientology as a religion and rejected efforts to criminalize its practices.

In 2007, Spain's National Court affirmed Scientology's status as a religion entitled to the protections of religious freedom under European law.

In 2013, the United Kingdom Supreme Court unanimously condemned discrimination against Scientologists as "illogical, discriminatory and unjust" while recognizing Scientology chapels as places of religious worship.

In 2016, after an 18-year prosecution filled with sensational allegations, Belgian courts fully acquitted Scientology and condemned the proceedings themselves as fundamentally incompatible with basic human rights protections.

At the same time, courts and governments across Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia recognized Scientology and protected the rights of Scientologists as members of a legitimate religion.

Meanwhile in Germany, the surveillance apparatus continued.

Even as courts repeatedly ruled against discriminatory actions tied to these policies.

Even as internal findings acknowledged the absence of evidence.

Even as multiple German states quietly discontinued surveillance after finding no actionable wrongdoing.

Even as international human rights organizations, foreign officials and major media questioned Germany's treatment of Scientologists.

History has shown the danger that arises when governments and institutions systematically distort the beliefs of a minority religion in order to justify exceptional treatment against it. Once suspicion replaces evidence and propaganda replaces objectivity, constitutional protections themselves begin to erode.

That is the true lesson of this history.

Because this was never simply about Scientology.

It became a test of whether democratic societies would uphold religious liberty when political fear, stigma and opportunism made doing so unpopular.

Now, after nearly 30 years, the final result stands in stark contrast to the rhetoric that fueled this campaign.

No democracy was saved.

No hidden conspiracy uncovered.

No constitutional threat exposed.

Only the reality that an enormous machinery of surveillance, suspicion and discrimination had been directed against a peaceful religious community that was innocent of the claims used to justify it.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution's announcement does not erase the damage inflicted on thousands of Scientologists over three decades.

But it does mark the collapse of one of the longest-running campaigns of state-sponsored religious discrimination in modern democratic Europe.

History has now rendered its verdict.

And that verdict is not on Scientology.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International