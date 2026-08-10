Scinai Strengthens CDMO Leadership with Appointment of Eran Kuratz as Head of Supply Chain and Business Process Administration

Appointment strengthens operational infrastructure and supports integration and scale-up of Scinai's expanded CDMO platform.

JERUSALEM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) ("Scinai" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of innovative inflammation and immunology therapeutics, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has appointed Mr. Eran Kuratz as Head of Supply Chain and Business Process Administration. Mr. Kuratz reports directly to Scinai Chief Executive Officer Amir Reichman.

Eran Kuratz, Head of Supply Chain and Business Process Administration, Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd

Mr. Kuratz brings more than 30 years of senior leadership, supply chain and operational experience across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical-device and industrial sectors. He has held senior positions at Kamada, Gamida Cell, OdysightAI, Elite PepsiCo-Frito-Lay and EnvyHer, including roles as CEO, Co-CEO, Director of Supply Chain and Director of Purchasing and Logistics. His experience spans global operations, procurement, logistics, warehousing, enterprise systems and strategic planning in highly regulated environments. Mr. Kuratz is a Practical Engineer in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Technological College of Be'er Sheva.

In his new role, Mr. Kuratz leads Scinai Biopharma Services' supply chain and key operational support functions, including procurement and contracting, warehousing and inventory management, logistics, budgeting and cost control, bookkeeping administration, and IT and business systems. He is also responsible for enterprise platforms including ERP, CRM and quality-management systems, cybersecurity, and the continuous improvement of cross-functional business processes across the organization.

Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai, commented:

"Following the expansion of our CDMO platform and the integration of our Jerusalem and Yavne operations, we are increasingly focused on building the systems, processes and organizational infrastructure required to operate effectively at a larger scale. Eran brings extensive experience in supply chain management, operational leadership and enterprise systems, and his appointment creates clear ownership for a number of critical cross-functional processes across the organization. We believe his experience will help us strengthen coordination between our sites and functions, improve operational discipline and establish scalable processes to support the continued growth of our CDMO platform and the broader Scinai organization."

Scinai expanded its CDMO platform in the first quarter of 2026 through the acquisition of Recipharm Israel from Recipharm AB, adding a second development and manufacturing site in Yavne and significantly broadening both its capacity and technical capabilities. The Jerusalem site is centered on biologics process development and also provides aseptic manufacturing and sterile fill-and-finish capabilities for parenteral injectable products, including both biologics and small molecules. The Yavne site adds complementary capabilities in small-molecule API process development and synthesis, analytical-method development and GMP API manufacturing. Together, the two sites enable Scinai Biopharma Services to support customers across a broader range of development and manufacturing needs. The transaction was also accompanied by a strategic commercial collaboration agreement with Recipharm AB, a global CDMO, extending Scinai's commercial reach and access to international opportunities.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through facilities in Jerusalem and Yavne, Israel.

For more information, please visit: www.scinai.com

Company Contacts

Business Development | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Investor Relations – Allele Capital Partners | +1 978 857 5075 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected contribution of Mr. Kuratz to the Company's operations; the Company's ability to strengthen and integrate its operational infrastructure, systems and business processes; coordination between its sites and functions; the scalability of its operations; continued development and growth of its CDMO platform; and advancement of its R&D activities.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the Company's ability to execute its operational and strategic plans; successfully integrate and optimize acquired operations; expand its CDMO activities; attract and retain customers and qualified personnel; implement and maintain effective operational processes and information systems; advance its therapeutic development programs; secure sufficient financing or non-dilutive funding; regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements; and general market, industry, regulatory, geopolitical and economic conditions. More detailed information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.