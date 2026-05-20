Scinai Biopharma Services Appoints Eilon Elmalem as Site Head of Yavne CDMO Facility

JERUSALEM, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI), ("Scinai" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of innovative inflammation and immunology therapeutics, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has appointed Mr. Eilon Elmalem as Site Head of its Yavne CDMO facility, effective June 14, 2026.

Mr. Elmalem has worked with Scinai over the past two years as an external consultant and has supported the Company's CDMO activities and operational development efforts. More recently, he has been involved in the transition and operational integration planning of the Yavne facility. In his new role, Mr. Elmalem will assume responsibility for site operations while continuing to oversee engineering activities, supporting the continued growth and operational development of Scinai's CDMO platform.

Mr. Elmalem brings more than 20 years of experience in engineering, operations, process development, and industrial infrastructure management within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Scinai, he held senior leadership roles at Merck, Sigma-Aldrich Millipore, including VP of Engineering and Process Development, where he oversaw engineering, manufacturing, R&D, and operational activities across multiple sites in Israel, Europe, and the United States. His experience includes management of multidisciplinary teams, execution of complex organizational transformation projects, establishment and expansion of GMP manufacturing facilities, and oversight of major capital investment programs.

Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Eilon into this important leadership role. Over the past two years, Eilon has become an integral part of the growth and operational development of our CDMO platform. His extensive international operational experience, engineering expertise, and leadership capabilities will support the anticipated continued expansion, operational excellence, and long-term growth of our Yavne CDMO facility."

The transition and knowledge transfer process began on May 10, 2026, under the supervision of the current site head, Dr. Sylvia Kachalsky, who will continue to support the transition to ensure continuity of operations and effective transfer of responsibilities. Upon completion of the transition process, Dr. Kachalsky is expected to begin retirement leave prior to her planned retirement later in 2026.

Mr. Reichman added: "I would also like to thank Sylvia for her leadership of the Yavne site over many years and for her important support throughout the transition and integration process following the acquisition from Recipharm. Her professionalism, operational expertise, and commitment have contributed significantly to the successful integration of the Yavne facility into Scinai Biopharma Services' expanding CDMO platform and to the establishment of the commercial collaboration framework with Recipharm."

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit: www.scinai.com

Company Contacts

Business Development | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Investor Relations – Allele Capital Partners | +1 978 857 5075 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's CDMO growth strategy, expansion of operational capabilities, integration of the Yavne facility into Scinai Biopharma Services' CDMO platform, management transition activities, expansion of the Company's CDMO operations, execution of commercial collaboration activities with Recipharm, execution of strategic initiatives, and future business development opportunities.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the Company's ability to execute its operational and strategic plans, successfully integrate acquired operations, expand its CDMO activities, attract and retain customers and partners, maintain operational continuity, execute on commercial collaboration activities, secure financing or non-dilutive funding, and general market, industry, regulatory, and economic conditions. More detailed information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.