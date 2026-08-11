Sciton Marks Fourth Inc. 5000 Recognition, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Medical Aesthetics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of laser and light-based medical aesthetic technologies, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The 2026 recognition marks Sciton's fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000, underscoring the company's sustained growth and expanding influence in medical aesthetics.

2026

For nearly three decades, Sciton has believed that provider success and satisfaction with its technologies are key drivers of the company's growth. Today, 95% of Sciton customers say they would refer Sciton to a colleague, according to a 2026 Sciton customer survey.

Sciton's expanding presence in aesthetic practices tells a similar story. According to the QSight 2025 Market Report, Sciton technologies accounted for 16% of total practice revenue in 2025, more than doubling their share over the past five years. Approximately one in six practices analyzed also owns Sciton technology, reinforcing the company's growing presence and leadership in medical aesthetics.

Sciton's leading brands are seeing similar gains. For example, Google Trends shows a 70% year-over-year increase in worldwide search interest for "MOXI laser," reflecting growing consumer interest in one of Sciton's most recognized technologies.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 again is an incredible honor, but what excites us most is what's behind the growth," said Aaron Burton, Sciton CEO. "More providers are choosing Sciton, our technologies are helping improve more lives, and our customers are finding new opportunities to grow their practices. That momentum reflects the leadership position we've built in this industry and the trust providers place in Sciton. We'll continue earning that trust by pushing the industry forward and investing in our customers' success."

Founded in Palo Alto in 1997, Sciton has grown into a global medical aesthetics leader with a portfolio of recognized brands, including BBL® HEROic™, MOXI™, HALO® TRIBRID™, Contour TRL™, ClearSilk®, ClearV®, and OMNI™.

Looking ahead, Sciton will continue investing in technology, education, and partnerships that support provider success, push the industry forward, and ultimately improve people's lives.

About Sciton

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including women's health, skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With robust direct operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Korea, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, and Chile, and a strategic distribution network in more than 45 countries, Sciton's global impact continues to expand, setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

SOURCE Sciton