Sciton Inc. Earns 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic laser and light technologies, is proud to announce it has earned the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award, marking the fifth time it has received this honor. This recognition is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, a leader in workplace culture research.

The Top Workplaces award honors organizations that prioritize a people-first culture and foster environments where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate.

At Sciton, employee feedback continues to reflect strong engagement and alignment with the company's core values, including innovation, ownership, and a commitment to doing the right thing. Internal survey results showed high scores in areas such as meaningful work, appreciation, and a values-driven culture.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition because it comes directly from our people," said Aaron Burton, CEO of Sciton. "Our mission has always been to improve lives, starting with our employees, extending to our customers, and ultimately impacting patients around the world."

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton is an employee-owned company with a global presence in more than 45 countries. The company partners with medical professionals to deliver high-performance laser and light technologies, supported by hands-on training and long-term collaboration.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just recognition. It's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

What Employees Say About Sciton

Employees consistently highlight transparent leadership, strong values, and a collaborative, growth-driven environment as key reasons Sciton remains a Top Workplace.

"Being part of an organization that truly cares about its people and always chooses to do the right thing is what makes Sciton special," shared a U.S. Sales employee.

"The team and culture are unlike anything I've experienced, supportive, motivating, and full of people who genuinely want each other to succeed," noted an International Sales & Marketing employee.

Another employee in R&D added, "I'm constantly challenged, learning, and supported by leaders who encourage growth. It keeps the work exciting and meaningful."

Join a People-First Team

Sciton continues to attract top talent by offering a collaborative culture, career development opportunities, and a shared commitment to improving lives.

To explore career opportunities, visit www.sciton.com/careers.

For more information, visit www.sciton.com.

SOURCE Sciton