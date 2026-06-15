Scituate School Department & Johnston Public Schools Select Zum to Modernize Student Mobility

Rhode Island Becomes Zum's 18th State as Company Expands Northeast Presence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scituate School Department and Johnston Public Schools have selected Zūm, the leader in modern student mobility, to modernize student transportation operations beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The partnerships mark Zum's entry into Rhode Island, further expanding Zum's national footprint across 18 states.

Scituate School Department and Johnston Public Schools have selected Zūm, the leader in modern student mobility, to modernize student transportation operations beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The partnerships mark Zum's entry into Rhode Island, further expanding Zum’s national footprint across 18 states.

Powered by Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX) platform, the districts will benefit from a technology-led and data-driven transportation system designed to improve reliability, transparency, communication, and operational efficiency for students, families, drivers, and school administrators. With this partnership, Zum will be covering all routes for both the Scituate School Department and Johnston Public Schools.

"We are honored to partner with Scituate and Johnston to deliver a modern transportation experience for students and families," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "Student transportation is often the first step in a student's educational journey each day. Through Zum CMX, families gain real-time visibility, districts gain operational insights, and students gain access to safer, more reliable transportation. We are excited to join the Rhode Island community and build a strong local team to support these districts."

"Getting students to school safely and on time is essential to student success," said Scott Sutherland, Superintendent of Johnston Public Schools. "Through this partnership with Zum, we will be able to provide families with greater transparency and real-time information while strengthening the reliability and efficiency of our transportation operations. We are excited to bring innovative technology and a student-centered approach to transportation for the Johnston community."

"Scituate School Department is committed to providing students and families with safe, reliable, and modern transportation," said Superintendent Savastano of Scituate School Department. "Zum's technology-led approach gives us the tools, visibility, and operational support to improve the transportation experience for families while ensuring students arrive at school ready to learn. We are excited to partner with Zum and bring a new level of transparency, communication, and reliability to our community."

Zum has a proven track record of addressing driver shortages by recruiting experienced drivers and training and certifying new drivers. Competitive pay, benefits, guaranteed hours, and professional development opportunities help attract and retain qualified drivers while ensuring dependable service and full route coverage.

To support operations in Rhode Island, Zum will host an information session and its first hiring event to hire more than 50 drivers on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday June 18 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at Hampton Inn & Suites, 945 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI. We encourage all current drivers or any individuals interested in beginning a new career in student transportation to attend and apply. Zum provides training for qualified candidates who are not currently certified. Additional hiring event information will be announced in the coming weeks. Please apply here.

Through Zum CMX, Scituate and Johnston students, families, and schools will benefit from:

Modern Technology and Enhanced Transparency

Real-time bus tracking, proactive notifications, and clear communication provide families with peace of mind while giving districts greater operational visibility.

Reliable Transportation That Supports Student Success

Optimized routes and disciplined operations deliver predictable service with an average on-time performance rate of 98%, helping reduce transportation-related student absences and ensuring students arrive at school ready to learn.

Modern Buses and Enhanced Safety Systems

State-of-the-art buses equipped with advanced safety technology improve the experience for students, families, and drivers.

A Parent-Friendly Transportation Experience

The Zum app provides real-time updates on bus location and student pickup and drop-off status, giving families visibility into every ride. Zum's average family satisfaction rating is 4.9 out of 5 stars across more than 1.7 million ratings.

Zum CMX is a fully integrated technology and operations platform that connects people, vehicles, and operations in real time. The system orchestrates the entire transportation ecosystem—from routing, dispatch, and fleet operations to driver workflows and family communications—creating a more reliable, transparent, and efficient experience for all stakeholders.

Today, more than 4,500 schools across 18 states rely on Zum CMX, including major districts such as Los Angeles Unified School District, San Francisco Unified School District, Seattle Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, Omaha Public Schools, Kansas City Public Schools, and The School District of Philadelphia.

To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe, reliable, and connected student mobility, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market—the largest segment of the mass mobility industry—Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

Today, more than 4,500 schools in 18 states rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG.

CONTACT

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SOURCE Zūm