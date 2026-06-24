Stamford Public Schools Partners with Zum to Modernize Student Transportation

Connecticut District Serving 15,300+ Students Will Implement Safe, Reliable, Tech-Led Transportation Services Beginning in 2027-28 School Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford Public Schools (SPS) has awarded a 5-year contract to Zūm to modernize its student transportation beginning in the 2027–2028 school year. With this decision, SPS is setting a new standard in the community, and Zum continues its momentum as it rapidly expands to more school districts across the nation.

Stamford Public Schools (SPS) has awarded a 5-year contract to Zūm to modernize its student transportation beginning in the 2027–2028 school year. With this decision, SPS is setting a new standard in the community, and Zum continues its momentum as it rapidly expands to more school districts across the nation.

Zum will upgrade the transportation experience for students, families, and schools by replacing legacy operating models with modern, technology-led transportation. By embracing innovation, the district is creating a safer and more predictable service that gives parents peace of mind and helps students arrive ready to learn.

"Providing students with safe, reliable transportation is essential to supporting learning and giving families confidence every school day," said Dr. Tamu Lucero, Superintendent of Stamford Public Schools. "In selecting a transportation vendor, we sought a partner that shares our commitment to safety while delivering a more modern, efficient, and connected experience for students, parents, and school staff. We believe that Zum is well positioned to support Stamford Public Schools as the district's transportation provider for years to come."

"Zum is leading a national movement to create a modern transportation model that prioritizes the needs of today's families," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "Stamford Public Schools shares our mission to ensure every student has access to a first-rate education — and that starts with a safe and stress-free ride to school each morning."

Zum's fully integrated Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) system connects people, vehicles, and operations in real time, reducing anxiety and creating reliable, safe and seamless transportation for families and schools.

Through Zum, Stamford Public Schools will experience:

Modern, transparent technology for families and districts: Zum CMX provides real-time, map-based ride tracking, AI-powered arrival time estimates, and rider verification for every trip. This shared visibility reduces uncertainty, ensures that all stakeholders have access to information in real time, and enables coordinated action across the system.



provides real-time, map-based ride tracking, AI-powered arrival time estimates, and rider verification for every trip. This shared visibility reduces uncertainty, ensures that all stakeholders have access to information in real time, and enables coordinated action across the system. Efficient, reliable transportation that supports student success: Optimized routes with a 98% on average on-time performance ensure predictable service and help students arrive on time and ready to learn. Zum CMX reduces unnecessary vehicle usage, shortens ride times, and improves overall system efficiency.



Optimized routes with a 98% on average on-time performance ensure predictable service and help students arrive on time and ready to learn. reduces unnecessary vehicle usage, shortens ride times, and improves overall system efficiency. An industry-leading driver and monitor model: Comprehensive training, competitive pay, and benefits attract and retain qualified drivers and monitors — addressing a nationwide driver shortage and designed to ensure 100% route coverage.



Comprehensive training, competitive pay, and benefits attract and retain qualified drivers and monitors — addressing a nationwide driver shortage and designed to ensure 100% route coverage. State-of-the-art buses and infrastructure: Modern, air-conditioned buses and advanced safety technology are designed to enhance the student experience and improve drivers' day-to-day work.



Modern, air-conditioned buses and advanced safety technology are designed to enhance the student experience and improve drivers' day-to-day work. A parent-first experience: Transparency is built into every ride, with real-time updates through the Zum app on bus location and student pickup and drop-off status.

Adopted in 18 states across more than 4,500 schools, Zum partners with major districts including San Francisco Unified, Omaha Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, Kansas City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified, and Branford Public Schools. To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe and reliable student mobility, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market — the largest segment of the mass mobility industry — Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,500 schools in 18 states rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG. Zum, Zum CMX, and associated logos are trademarks of Zum Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm