Scoot and Winalytics Partner on a Shared GTM Brain for Revenue Teams

Winalytics builds its go-to-market workflows on The Brain, the same intelligence layer that powers Scoot's live AI agents, connecting ICP research, enrichment, personalized campaigns, and in-meeting coaching in one place

DALLAS and BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoot, the AI Sales Environment, today announced a strategic partnership with Winalytics, the Boston-based go-to-market and revenue acceleration consultancy. Winalytics is building its agentic go-to-market workflows on The Brain, Scoot's hosted intelligence layer, the same shared context store that powers Scoot's live AI agents. The result is a single brain running the full revenue motion, from finding the right accounts to coaching the live conversation.

The Brain is the central intelligence layer powering AI agents throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

Most revenue teams stitch their go-to-market stack together from tools that do not share context. Research lives in one system, enrichment in another, campaigns in a third, and the sales conversation happens somewhere else entirely. Scoot takes a different approach. The Brain is one hosted intelligence layer that every agent and workflow draws from and writes back to, so the work compounds instead of fragmenting.

Winalytics is putting that to work across its practice. The firm is building agentic workflows on The Brain for ideal customer profile research and enrichment, then using that intelligence to drive personalized outbound campaigns. Because those workflows run on the same brain as Scoot's Live Advisor, the real-time sales coach that runs inside meetings, what the team learns during research and outreach shows up in the live conversation, and what happens in the conversation flows back to sharpen the next round of targeting.

"This is the part that most go-to-market stacks get wrong, and it is the part Winalytics understood immediately. Brent's team is not just using our live coach. They are building their ICP research, their enrichment, and their campaign workflows on the same brain. That means a methodology no longer lives in a binder and a separate set of disconnected tools. It runs as one connected system, and it gets smarter every time their clients use it."

— Ed Stevens, Founder and CEO of Scoot

Scoot hosts The Brain and the live agents that run on it co-located with its meeting engine, so the agents respond faster and cost less to operate than approaches that round-trip data out to a separate tool. Clients own and control the agents and the intelligence Scoot builds for them.

"The hardest part of any revenue methodology is getting it to show up across the whole motion, not just one moment. With Scoot, our value-based approach runs through everything. The same brain that helps us research and enrich the right accounts and build personalized campaigns is the one coaching reps live in the meeting. Our clients get one connected system instead of a pile of point tools, and the intelligence keeps building on itself."

— Brent Keltner, Ph.D., Founder and President of Winalytics and author of The Revenue Acceleration Playbook and the recently published Journey-First Marketing

The partnership also covers joint go-to-market activity, including co-marketing, joint webinars, and shared account work across Winalytics' pipeline. Winalytics joins a growing group of sales and revenue consultancies building their practices on Scoot.

About Scoot

Scoot is the AI Sales Environment: a meeting and webinar platform with the fastest, smartest, and most affordable live AI agents, all running on The Brain, Scoot's hosted intelligence layer. Scoot brings buyers, sellers, and AI agents into one place to get business done, with live agents that coach in real time, custom agentic workflows built for each client, and clients retaining ownership and control of their AI. Learn more at scoot.app.

About Winalytics

Winalytics is a go-to-market and revenue acceleration consultancy based in Boston. Founded in 2014 by Brent Keltner, Ph.D., Winalytics helps B2B revenue teams shift from product-driven pitching to authentic, value-based conversations that anchor on buyer-defined outcomes. Keltner is the author of The Revenue Acceleration Playbook and, most recently, Journey-First Marketing. Learn more at winalytics.com.

Media Contact

Scoot

[email protected]

SOURCE Scoot, Inc.