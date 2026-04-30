LIFT Consulting and Scoot Partner to Deliver Live AI Sales Coaching

DALLAS and CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFT Consulting, a Chicago-based sales optimization firm with 20 years of experience helping organizations from startups to multi-billion dollar enterprises drive sales transformation, and Scoot, the AI sales environment with live AI agents in every meeting, today announced a strategic partnership that brings real-time AI coaching directly into every virtual prospect and customer interaction.

A sales meeting in Scoot with Live Advisor in the right panel. Sales reps get coaching when it matters: During the call, not after.

The partnership integrates LIFT's proven sales methodology — including its proprietary Sales Optics® diagnostics and SalesFilm® coaching framework — with Scoot's Live Advisor, the industry's first AI sales coach that works during a meeting, not after.

The Problem: Training Alone Doesn't Stick

The 70-20-10 model — developed by researchers at the Center for Creative Leadership across 30+ years of study — found that 70% of professional learning happens through on-the-job experience, not formal training.

The sales industry confirms it: 79% of sales training is forgotten within a month of a training event. Every dollar spent on workshops and playbook reviews is fighting a losing battle against human memory.

"For 20 years we've helped organizations optimize their sales engines. But the challenge has always been the last mile — ensuring a rep executes the right behavior when the pressure is on. By partnering with Scoot, we're moving from retrospective coaching to coaching that happens live, in the moments that matter most. We're not telling reps what they did wrong anymore — we're helping them get it right during their most critical client interactions."

— Bob Logue, President and Founder of LIFT Consulting

The Solution: Coaching Inside the Live Selling Moment

Live Advisor sits squarely in the 70% learning zone — delivering coaching inside a live customer conversation, not before or after it. As a salesperson engages in a live video call, Scoot's AI listens to the conversation, understands context, and delivers real-time guidance tailored to LIFT's sales methodology.

The research behind this approach is clear: reps who receive coaching in the moment show 2.5x more performance improvement than those receiving delayed feedback. Combining seller training with real-time coaching is 4x more effective than training alone. And companies with dynamic coaching programs see 28% higher win rates.

"LIFT takes a whole-organization approach to sales performance that goes far beyond just the sales team. By embedding their expertise directly into Live Advisor, we're turning every sales meeting into an experiential learning event. This isn't training — it's live, specific, performance enhancement. And it compounds. Every conversation makes the AI smarter, and every rep gets better."

— Ed Stevens, CEO and Founder of Scoot

What the Partnership Delivers

Instant methodology adoption. Reps no longer need to memorize playbooks. LIFT's proven framework is surfaced by the Live Advisor as the conversation unfolds — the right guidance at the right moment.

Faster onboarding. New hires lead high-level discovery calls earlier, supported by AI-driven coaching grounded in LIFT's methodology and real-time product knowledge.

Consistent execution across every meeting. Live Advisor ensures the entire salesforce stays on-process and on-message — in every single customer interaction.

Coaching at scale. Sales leaders get the equivalent of their best coach in every meeting, for every rep, without adding headcount.

Architecture That Makes It Possible

Unlike competitors who bolt AI onto third-party meeting platforms — round-tripping data out of Zoom or Teams, adding latency and cost — Scoot's Live Advisor runs natively inside the meeting platform. The AI shares infrastructure with Scoot's proprietary video engine, Wizard. Audio is processed locally. Coaching arrives at conversational speed.

This isn't a feature — it's a platform advantage that can't be replicated by bolting AI onto existing meeting tools.

About LIFT Consulting

Founded in 2006, LIFT Consulting is a Chicago-based sales optimization firm dedicated to helping B2B organizations accelerate revenue growth. Through their Sales Optics® research and SalesFilm® coaching methodology, LIFT takes a whole-organization approach to sales performance — diagnosing what's helping or hindering optimal output across every function. LIFT works with organizations from startups to multi-billion dollar enterprises. Learn more at liftsalesforce.com.

About Scoot

Scoot is the AI sales environment with live AI agents in every meeting. Purpose-built for revenue teams, Scoot combines real-time AI coaching (Live Advisor), a meeting and webinar platform (Scoot Engage), and a connected intelligence engine (The Brain) to deliver the highest-leverage intervention in sales — coaching that happens during the conversation, not after. Learn more at scoot.app.

Media Contacts:

LIFT Consulting: Bob Logue — [email protected]

Scoot: Ed Stevens — [email protected]

SOURCE Scoot, Inc.