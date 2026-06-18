Scorpion Acquires 1SEO Digital Agency, Bringing AI-Powered Marketing to More Local Businesses Nationwide

1SEO clients gain access to Scorpion's complete collection of digital marketing solutions across home services, legal, health & wellness, and professional services

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced it has acquired 1SEO Digital Agency, a Philadelphia-based digital marketing agency founded in 2009. 1SEO has built a strong reputation backed by 17 years of experience, long-standing customer relationships, and a deep understanding of how to serve local businesses in the home services, health, and legal industries.

Scorpion Acquires 1SEO Digital Agency

"We considered many sophisticated acquirors out there," said BJ Bergey, CEO of 1SEO. "Scorpion stood out because of their intentional investment in the technology they've built for local businesses and in the performance and returns they've driven for their clients over the last 25 years. They have a vision we believe in, they're executing against it, and that's rare. This is the right step forward for our clients, and that's what mattered most to us." Bergey will continue with Scorpion following the acquisition, helping guide client success and growth initiatives. His decision to remain was driven by his belief that Scorpion's technology platform and long-term vision create greater opportunities for clients.

1SEO clients will have access to Scorpion's RevenueMAX solution, purpose-built to maximize revenue growth and return on investment for local businesses. They will also benefit from Scorpion's exclusive technology partnerships and strategic integrations. In home services, Scorpion is ServiceTitan's only preferred digital marketing partner, with deep integrations that tie marketing spend directly to technician capacity and booked jobs. In the legal space, Scorpion holds the same distinction as Clio's sole preferred marketing partner, the first and only time Clio has granted that designation, connecting law firms' marketing to retained clients and real revenue. No other digital marketing provider holds this kind of exclusive partnership in both verticals. 1SEO clients have already begun transitioning to Scorpion's platform, with uninterrupted support throughout the process.

"The successful acquisition by Scorpion is a reflection of both the great progress by the 1SEO team and the unique capabilities that Scorpion has developed to help local service businesses win," said John Shoaf, Managing Partner of Skyharbor Capital. "When we acquired 1SEO in 2023, we saw an opportunity to transform a legacy marketing agency into a scalable technology platform. We're proud of the advancements made by the 1SEO team and their ability to deliver on that vision."

"The 1SEO team built an incredible business, rooted in long-standing relationships with their clients. We look for agencies that have earned that kind of trust and share our mission of helping local businesses succeed. Our job now is to continue building on that trust and expand the technology available to 1SEO's clients," said Kirby Oscar, SVP of Corporate Development at Scorpion.

This acquisition is part of Scorpion's continued M&A strategy to expand its digital marketing and technology solutions to local businesses nationwide. With 1SEO now a part of Scorpion, the combined organization is positioned to provide more clients with the technology and expertise needed to drive proven revenue growth.

1SEO was advised by Woodland Park Capital Advisors, with support from Two Roads Advisors.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 25 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co.

About 1SEO Digital Agency

1SEO Digital Agency specializes in comprehensive digital marketing solutions designed to drive business growth through brand awareness, lead generation, lead conversion, and customer activation. Its core services focus on generating qualified leads that translate into more jobs, increased business, and higher revenue.

About Skyharbor Capital

Skyharbor Capital Partners is a private investment firm that partners with service-oriented businesses and accelerates their growth and financial performance through the strategic implementation of modern technology. Skyharbor partners with management teams to embed AI thoughtfully into core operations, creating stronger, more competitive businesses. Learn more at www.skyharbor.co

Contact Information:

Kailee Butler

Scorpion Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion