SCOTT+SCOTT, ROBINS KAPLAN AND HAUSFELD REMIND RENTERS OF IMPORTANT DEADLINES IN $359.9 MILLION REALPAGE RENTAL SOFTWARE ANTITRUST LITIGATION SETTLEMENTS

JANUARY 29, 2027 IS THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT A CLAIM AND SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 IS THE DEADLINE TO EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM OR OBJECT TO THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENTS.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proposed settlements totaling $359,925,000 in cash have been reached in In re: RealPage, Inc., Rental Software Antitrust Litigation (No. II), Case No. 3:23-MD-3071; MDL No. 3071, pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division.

Who May Be Included

The Settlement Class includes all persons and entities in the United States and its territories who paid rent on at least one multifamily residential real estate lease directly to any owner, manager and/or owner-operator, including to any division, subsidiary, predecessor, agent or affiliate of any owner, manager and/or owner-operator, on a property subject to a license for RealPage's Revenue Management Solutions, Lease Rent Options ("LRO"), YieldStar ("YS"), and/or AI Revenue Management ("AIRM") at any time during the period of October 18, 2018 through November 21, 2025.

What the Lawsuit Is About

Plaintiffs allege that Defendants violated federal and state antitrust laws by conspiring to fix and inflate the price of multifamily rental housing across the United States and its territories and by exchanging competitively sensitive information about rental pricing and leasing. Settling Defendants deny all allegations of wrongdoing and assert that they have valid defenses. The Court has not decided who is right or wrong. The proposed Settlements provide a total of $359,925,000 in cash for the benefit of the Settlement Class, subject to Court approval and Court-approved deductions for taxes, notice and administration fees, service awards, and attorneys' fees, costs and expenses. No payments will be made at this time, but you must submit your Claim Form by the deadline for your claim to be considered.

APPROACHING DEADLINES

The deadline to file a Claim Form is January 29, 2027.

Settlement Class Members who want to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund must submit a Claim Form online or by mail so that it is received by 11:59 p.m. EST on January 29, 2027. Claim Forms are available at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com.

Exclude Yourself

If you are a Settlement Class Member and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written Request for Exclusion so that it is received by the Settlement Administrator no later than September 1, 2026; you cannot exclude yourself by telephone or email. Requests for exclusion must be submitted in the manner and form explained in the Long Form Notice, available at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com. If you exclude yourself, you will not receive any money from the Settlements.

Object

If you are a Settlement Class Member and want to object to the Settlements, the Plan of Allocation, Settlement Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses, or Service Awards, you must follow the requirements stated in the Long Form Notice, available at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com. Your written objection must be filed with the Clerk of Court and mailed to Settlement Class Counsel so that it is filed no later than September 1, 2026.

FAIRNESS HEARING

A Fairness Hearing will be held on October 15, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time, before the Honorable Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr., in Courtroom 5D of the Fred D. Thompson United States Courthouse, 719 Church Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203. The date, time, and location of the Fairness Hearing are subject to change without additional notice to the Settlement Class. Any updates will be posted at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com.

WHERE TO GET MORE INFORMATION

For more information about the Action, the Settlements, the Long Form Notice, the Plan of Allocation, how to file a claim, answers to frequently asked questions, and other important documents, visit: www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com. You may also use the Settlement Website to find out whether your residential lease was in a building that may be covered by the Settlements.

Para obtener información en español, visite www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com.

Contact Information

Please do not contact the Court or the Clerk's Office regarding this Notice. If you have questions about the Settlements, you may contact the Settlement Administrator by:

Website: www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com

Toll-free: 1-888-995-4213

Email: [email protected]

Mail:

RealPage Rental Software Antitrust Litigation

Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 59

East Brunswick, NJ 08816-9998

DATED: August 20, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

SOURCE Scott+Scott, Robins Kaplan and Hausfeld