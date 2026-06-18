SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Decision is Imminent: FAIR Legal Experts Will Be Available to Comment on the Opinion

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Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Jun 18, 2026, 15:57 ET

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling in Trump v. Barbara very soon. The case will determine whether children born on American soil to illegal aliens or to people who are in the country on temporary visas are citizens of the United States.

Regardless of the outcome, the ruling will be one of the most important ever handed down by the Court.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform's (FAIR) legal team filed an amicus brief with the Court arguing that such children do not meet the Fourteenth Amendment's requirement of being "subject to the jurisdiction of the United States," or under the legal precedent set by the Court's ruling in the 1898 case, United States  v. Wong Kim Ark.

FAIR's legal experts will be available to discuss the Court's decision when it is issued:

Who:

  • Matt O'Brien, deputy executive director of FAIR and former federal immigration judge
  • Christopher Hajec, deputy general counsel of FAIR
  • Matt Crapo, director of litigation
  • Mateo Forero, director of investigations

To speak to one of FAIR's legal experts, please contact Hayley Hill at [email protected].

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

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