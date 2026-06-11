ScriptSave's TrustHealth™ Earns LegitScript Certification

Certification demonstrates the health and wellness savings subscription's commitment to safety, transparency, and compliance

TEMPE, Ariz., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSave, a leading health tech and pharmacy savings company, today announced that its TrustHealth™ savings solution has received LegitScript Certification in recognition of its commitment to safety and transparency.

"TrustHealth was designed to ensure that any consumer–regardless of their insurance status–is able to access and afford everyday health and wellness necessities," said Jon Jensen, Vice President, Consumer Marketing and Product Innovation at ScriptSave. "And we're working with brands nationwide to make that as easy as possible, while upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and user experience."

Launched earlier this year, TrustHealth is a monthly subscription program that enables consumers and their families to save up to 90% on hundreds of everyday health and wellness products and services, including diagnostics and imaging, dental care and procedures, nutrition, supplements and weight loss, and mental health and counseling–among others.

TrustHealth has been certified by LegitScript–a leading merchant and product certification company that is trusted by the world's largest search engines, e-commerce marketplaces, and payment service providers, and social media platforms. The certification demonstrates that TrustHealth complies with applicable laws, regulations, and platform advertising policies.

"Our LegitScript Certification reflects our ongoing and unwavering commitment to earning and keeping the trust of consumers who use our platform," continued Jensen.

As a LegitScript Certified entity, TrustHealth.ai will be regularly monitored to ensure continued compliance with the standards of its certification.

To learn more about TrustHealth, visit the ScriptSave website or TrustHealth.ai.

About ScriptSave

As healthcare costs continue to rise, millions of Americans are feeling the strain–and organizations are being challenged to meet changing consumer needs. Drawing on more than 30 years of trust and innovation, ScriptSave is delivering pharmacy, health, and wellness solutions that deliver peace of mind, personalized support, and a greater impact for everyone. To learn more, visit us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ScriptSave