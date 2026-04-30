ScriptSave Launches TrustHealth™ Everyday Health & Wellness Savings Program

New subscription model closes the affordability gap for dental, mental health, and

everyday care, offering up to 90% savings for the entire household

TEMPE, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSave, a leading health tech and pharmacy savings company, today announced the launch of TrustHealth™, a monthly subscription program that enables consumers and their families to save up to 90% on hundreds of everyday health and wellness products and services.

"The healthcare system has become notoriously costly, complex, and difficult to navigate, and we named this program TrustHealth because we want to change that dynamic," said Marcus Sredzinski, PharmD, COO and EVP of ScriptSave. "By providing clear, upfront savings on everything from mental health to weight loss medications, our members know exactly what they are getting and exactly how much they are saving, every single time."

As consumers increasingly cut back on spending for their rent, food, and other critical areas, TrustHealth is available to any individual, regardless of their insurance status. Unlike traditional insurance which charges per person, a single TrustHealth subscription covers the whole family, making it an essential tool for gig workers, the uninsured, and those with high-deductible plans. TrustHealth savings include:

Diagnostics and imaging

Dental care and procedures

Vision and hearing care

Nutrition, supplements, and weight loss

Skincare and beauty

Medical devices and equipment

Mental health and counseling

Fitness and lifestyle

Sleep aids and testing

And more products and services

Consumers may sign up for TrustHealth online. Employers, retailers, and affinity groups seeking to help bridge the affordability gap for their workers, customers, and members may also offer it as a supplemental benefit.

ScriptSave is a member of the MedImpact family of companies. TrustHealth advances the enterprise-wide strategy of offering care, cost and coverage solutions that make healthcare accessible and affordable and put total wellness within reach of every household.

"For 35 years, ScriptSave has pioneered pharmacy savings. With TrustHealth, we are applying that same expertise, energy and disruptive approach to the entire wellness ecosystem," added Dr. Sredzinski. "By bundling hundreds of health and wellness services into one subscription, we're removing the confusion and financial friction that prevent people from taking care of themselves."

To learn more about TrustHealth, visit the ScriptSave website or TrustHealth.ai.

About ScriptSave

As healthcare costs continue to rise, millions of Americans are feeling the strain–and organizations are being challenged to meet changing consumer needs. Drawing on more than 35 years of trust and innovation, ScriptSave is delivering pharmacy, health, and wellness solutions that provide peace of mind, personalized support, and a greater impact for everyone. To learn more, visit us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ScriptSave