Scrum Alliance Launches 3rd Coursera Specialization: The AI-Powered Scrum Master

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance® has launched The AI-Powered Scrum Master, its third Specialization on the Coursera platform. Designed for current and aspiring leaders, the new seven-course program bridges foundational scrum mastery and team leadership with practical, responsible AI capabilities—equipping professionals to lead high-performing teams through complex business disruptions.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, team leads face the dual challenge of mastering agile delivery while integrating emerging technologies. The AI-Powered Scrum Master Specialization addresses this shift directly. Learners explore how to combine human-centric skills like coaching, empathy, and conflict resolution with AI-driven tools for meeting facilitation, backlog management, predictive analytics, and sentiment tracking.

"Scrum masters and team leaders have always been strategic, and AI and rapid disruption are raising the bar on what it takes to navigate chaos," said Scrum Alliance Associate Director and Head of Product Rebecca Federspiel. "This Specialization ensures leaders don't just keep up with AI, but leverage it responsibly, using prompt engineering and data insights to reduce operational friction, protect team health, and keep the focus where it belongs: on human collaboration and customer value."

Practical learning for modern business leaders

The Specialization features seven on-demand, self-paced courses:

Navigating the Scrum Framework: Establishes a comprehensive foundation in scrum accountabilities, core events, artifacts, and commitments. Building High-Performing Scrum Teams: Focuses on structural dynamics, psychological safety, cross-functionality, self-management, and shared ownership to foster high-trust team environments. Facilitating Impactful Scrum Events: Provides actionable techniques for guiding the five core scrum events, mastering active listening and questioning, and refining product backlogs for maximum flow. Ethical AI: Balancing Tech and Humanity: Examines how to balance AI efficiency with human-led coaching, establishing ethical boundaries that safeguard trust, empathy, and team cohesion. Deploying Your AI Agile Toolkit: Demonstrates how to use everyday AI tools and assistants to automate routine tasks and optimize retrospectives under a "Verify, Edit, then Trust" framework. Accelerating Collaboration with AI: Shows how to break through remote and hybrid communication roadblocks using structured prompt engineering, AI meeting tools, and intelligent knowledge bases. Leveraging AI for Precision Insights: Teaches leaders to combine quantitative agile metrics (velocity, cycle time, burndown) with qualitative sentiment analysis to proactively manage burnout and team health.

Learners earn a Coursera certificate upon finishing the full program.

Expanding the Vision of Agile for Anyone™

This launch expands Scrum Alliance's growing library on Coursera, joining its previous programs: Agile Coaching Essentials (focused on mentoring, facilitation, and change leadership) and Agile for the Modern Product Manager (focused on product discovery, AI strategy, and outcome-based metrics).

About Scrum Alliance

As one of the leading not-for-profits focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for Anyone by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. Learn more at www.scrumalliance.org.

Media Contact:

Tess Martin

[email protected]

957-097-3380

SOURCE Scrum Alliance