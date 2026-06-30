Scutum Digital Strengthens Its Presence in North America with the Integration of Home Security & Management Company

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scutum North America, a trusted provider of security and fire protection services across the continent and part of the Scutum Group, is pleased to welcome Home Security & Management Company (HSMC) into the Scutum Digital family. This important milestone furthers Scutum's mission to be a leading monitoring services partner in North America.

Based in Vermont, HSMC is an independently owned and operated UL Fire–approved Central Monitoring Station with nearly 40 years of dedicated experience in emergency services. Recognized as one of New England's oldest and most established monitoring centers, HSMC serves a broad regional clientele and maintains a strong presence across the United States. Alongside top-tier alarm monitoring, HSMC offers a full suite of services—including alarm installer and customer access, scheduled testing, two-way audio, and more—delivering dependable, around-the-clock protection.

"While change can bring new opportunities, we understand the importance of maintaining stability and trust," said Michael Vitarelli, CEO of Scutum North America. "HSMC's deep commitment to service excellence and customer care aligns perfectly with our values. We are proud to support their continued growth and to ensure a seamless transition for all our clients and partners."

"Becoming part of the Scutum Group marks an exciting new chapter for us," said Scott Trowbridge of HSMC. "We're confident that with Scutum's backing, we can continue to expand our services, innovate, and most importantly, serve our clients with the same level of care and reliability they expect and deserve."

Scutum Digital unites decades of trusted alarm monitoring expertise with cutting-edge, AI-driven security technology. Since January 2026, Statewide Central Station and Visentry have come together under the Scutum Digital brand, delivering reliable, 24/7 monitoring solutions across the United States. With the strength of Scutum's global reach and local commitment, Scutum Digital is dedicated to providing smarter, more resilient security solutions—while always prioritizing continuity and personalized service.

About Scutum

Scutum is a leading global security and safety service provider, safeguarding lives and assets through innovation, a 360° offering and commitment to excellence. Our mission is to protect people, assets and infrastructure, leveraging technological solutions to deliver high-quality security and safety services, with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. The Scutum team strives to exceed client expectations with agile solutions, empowered by our smart security platform, enabling preventive risk management.

SOURCE Scutum North America