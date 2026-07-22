Scutum Digital Strengthens Its Position as a National Leader in Professional Alarm Monitoring and Remote Security Solutions

Formerly known as Statewide Central Station, Scutum Digital continues its long-standing commitment to delivering trusted monitoring services while expanding AI-powered security capabilities across North America.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scutum Digital, the professional monitoring division of Scutum North America, continues to expand its nationwide monitoring and remote security services following the company's successful rebrand from Statewide Central Station.

For decades, organizations across North America have relied on the company's UL Listed, FDNY Approved monitoring center to protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. While the name has changed, the experienced team, trusted service, and commitment to customer protection remain the same.

Scutum Digital's intelligent security platform combines AI-powered analytics with experienced monitoring professionals to deliver 24/7 protection. From our UL Listed monitoring center to real-time threat detection in the field, we provide proactive security solutions trusted across North America. Speed Speed

Today, Scutum Digital provides 24/7 professional monitoring for commercial fire alarm systems, intrusion detection, video surveillance, medical alert systems, elevator monitoring, environmental monitoring, and emergency communications. The company also offers AI-powered remote video monitoring, combining intelligent analytics with trained operators who verify events and intervene in real time to help prevent crime before losses occur.

"Modern security requires more than monitoring — it requires excellence at every level," said John Toscano, Chief Digital Officer.

"By combining advanced technology with the judgment of experienced professionals, Scutum Digital delivers the speed, awareness, and protection our monitoring partners depend on."

As part of the global Scutum Group, Scutum Digital benefits from the resources and innovation of an international life safety and security organization while continuing to provide the responsive, customer-focused service clients have trusted for years.

The company supports businesses across a wide range of industries, including commercial real estate, healthcare, education, industrial facilities, construction, logistics, retail, and critical infrastructure. Its monitoring professionals work around the clock to help customers maintain compliance, reduce risk, and respond quickly when incidents occur.

Recent investments have expanded Scutum Digital's remote guarding capabilities, allowing organizations to deploy AI-enabled video monitoring, mobile security towers, and live operator intervention to protect construction sites, vacant properties, parking facilities, distribution centers, and other high-risk locations.

The company's rebrand reflects a broader mission of delivering integrated security solutions that combine technology, human expertise, and proactive monitoring into a single platform.

Businesses looking to modernize their monitoring strategy can learn more about Scutum Digital's services, including central station monitoring, remote video monitoring, mobile security towers, and integrated security solutions, by visiting https://scutum-digital.com/

About Scutum Digital

Scutum Digital is a leading provider of professional alarm monitoring and remote security services throughout North America. Operating a UL Listed, FDNY Approved monitoring center, the company delivers 24/7 fire alarm monitoring, intrusion monitoring, video monitoring, AI-assisted remote guarding, emergency communications, and life safety solutions. As part of Scutum North America and the global Scutum Group, Scutum Digital combines advanced technology with experienced monitoring professionals to help organizations protect people, property, and business operations.

For more information, visit https://scutum-digital.com/

Emily Schmitt, Marketing Manager

Scutum North America

Phone: (718) 369-3434

Contact Form: https://www.scutum-group.com/us/contact-us

SOURCE Scutum North America