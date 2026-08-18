Sea-Doo Revamps 2027 Lineup With Higher Horsepower, Featuring Rider-Inspired Updates and Refreshed Styles for PWC and Switch

"From our most powerful PWC lineup to date to the fun-loving, easy-to-ride character of the Spark and unmatched versatility of the Switch pontoon, we continue to shape how people experience life on the water," said James Heintz, Director, Global Product Strategy, Sea-Doo & Vehicle Connectivity at BRP. "Whether riders are chasing adrenaline, learning new tricks, exploring with family and friends, or simply enjoying a day on the water, our lineup delivers more ways than ever to get out, have fun and ride."

The 2027 Sea-Doo PWC Lineup

The Sea-Doo Spark lineup is still playful, unbelievably fun, and affordable, but now more powerful than ever with a new engine to enhance the on-water experience. Built as the next evolution of the proven 900 ACE platform, the all-new Rotax 1000 ACE engine provides riders three variations to maintain efficiency, performance, and the lightweight agility that defines the Spark lineup: 60, 90, and 110 hp.

The Rotax 1000 ACE 110 hp engine delivers a new level of power, responsiveness and performance for adrenaline-seeking riders. It increases the Spark's top speed by 15 percent while improving power-to-weight ratio, enabling riders to experience stronger acceleration, sharper handling and more responsive performance on the water.

The Spark family also expands with an all-new model, the Sea-Doo Spark X, also available with the Trixx package. Both options feature the 110 hp engine and Intelligent Debris Free (iDF) system which allows riders to quickly clear debris from the pump using intuitive handlebar-mounted controls.

The Spark X model is further enhanced with premium features designed to elevate the riding experience, including a standard Speed Regulator and boarding step. It features an exclusive colorway with a color-matched deck and the BRP Audio-portable System, which are also available as an option for the Spark X Trixx package. Together, these upgrades deliver more speed, quicker acceleration, and smarter features creating a thrilling, intuitive ride built on what riders have been asking for, while continuing to reinforce the importance of an affordable, entry-level offering.

In addition, the Sea-Doo GTX Limited, RXT-X, RXP-X platforms, and limited edition RXP-X Senna will receive upgraded power with the Rotax 1630 ACE engine, now delivering up to 350 hp, making it the most powerful engine from the factory.

Following the introduction of the 10.25-inch touchscreen display last year, Sea-Doo is expanding its technology availability to the GTX and GTR-X, bringing enhanced connectivity across more of the lineup.

To view the full 2027 Sea-Doo PWC lineup and learn more about pricing and availability, visit sea-doo.brp.com.

The 2027 Sea-Doo Pontoon Lineup

The Sea-Doo Switch is best known for creating unforgettable memories for families and friends by providing the most fun, accessible and adaptable boating experience. 2027 will mark five years since the first Switch hit the water and changed the way people think about pontoons. It also marks five years of consistent improvements in quality, reliability, and useful features.

Building on the expansion of the 10.25-inch display on Sea-Doo PWCs, the larger screen will now be available on all Switch models with a 230 and 300 hp engine, bringing all the essential ride information and navigation capabilities to riders' fingertips. The Switch Sport lineup will also receive rear corner doors, while the Switch Cruise with Tech Package and Switch Cruise Limited 18' model will provide the option to have a double bimini installed directly from the factory. Additionally, all 230 hp models will receive an upgraded 176 L fuel tank for extended time on the water.

More so, across the lineup, all Sea-Doo Switch units will receive an updated automatic bilge pump to help detect and pump out excess water in the engine bay for added peace of mind.

To view the full 2027 Sea-Doo pontoon lineup and learn more about pricing and availability, visit the Sea-Doo website.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.