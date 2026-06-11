Sea Tow® Reinvents Its Mobile App to Better Serve Boaters on the Water

SOUTHOLD, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Tow Services International Inc. (Sea Tow®) recently launched a fully redesigned mobile application, delivering a more seamless, responsive experience for members and non-members alike. The upgraded platform offers improved functionality, intuitive navigation, real-time wind, tide, and weather data, and faster access to Sea Tow's trusted on-water assistance services.

Sea Tow Reinvents Its Mobile App Sea Tow Reinvents Its Mobile App

The app reinforces Sea Tow's commitment to technology by improving efficiency and communication on and off the water. The request assistance feature is the app's defining capability, offering the fastest, most accurate way to request help on the water, with automatic GPS sharing. Built for ease of use and reliability, other highlights of the app include:

Coastal marine forecasts by zone

Real-time wind conditions & radar

Interactive tide chart and map

Alerts for severe weather

Membership management (including join/renew)

Exclusive video and blog content

"This is Sea Tow's most robust app to date. It's all things boating, in one finely crafted app," said Shaun Knoll, Sea Tow's VP of Technology. "Requesting assistance with automatic GPS sharing streamlines the process and reduces many of the uncertainties when a boater calls for help. With marine forecasts, tides, winds, and weather alerts, this app is essentially an on-water tool boaters can rely on every day."

The Sea Tow app is available for free download on iOS via the Apple Store and on Android via Google Play.

For more information on the app, visit seatow.com/app.

About Sea Tow Services International, Inc.

Sea Tow Services International Inc. is the administrator of the worldwide Sea Tow® membership program and the network of Sea Tow franchisees who provide assistance to members. Sea Tow has been the premier provider of on-water assistance for 40+ years. The pioneering concept, founded by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY, after the United States Coast Guard ceased responding to non-emergency assistance calls. Sea Tow members receive 24/7 access to Coast Guard-Licensed Captains to assist with their on-water needs. In addition, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery operations and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards, and oil spill cleanups. Visit seatow.com to learn more or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Duree & Company, Inc.

[email protected] / 954-723-9350

SOURCE Sea Tow