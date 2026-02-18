Sea Tow® Earns Three Neptune Awards at the 2026 Miami Boat Show

SOUTHOLD, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Tow, widely recognized throughout the marine industry as Your Road Service at Sea®, is proud to announce that Sea Tow Services International Inc. (Sea Tow), along with the Sea Tow Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting boating safety, earned three prestigious Neptune Awards from the Marine Marketers of America at this year's Discover Boating Miami Boat Show. Sea Tow was honored for Best Use of AI and Best Social Media Campaign, while the Sea Tow Foundation received the award for Best Public Relations Campaign.

Sea Tow Boat Sea Tow Director of Marketing, Jennifer Waters; Sea Tow President and Foundation President, Kristen Frohnhoefer; Mission Disrupt President, Dean DeCarlo

"Winning three Neptune Awards is a tremendous honor for the Sea Tow brand," said Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer, who also serves as the Sea Tow Foundation's board president. "From leveraging AI to creating more personalized and targeted customer experiences to creative campaigns rooted in Sea Tow's values and advocacy for safe boating, these awards recognize this team's dedication to a better boating experience."

Best Use of AI | Predicative AI for Member Growth

Working with digital marketing agency Mission Disrupt, Sea Tow developed a custom AI system for predictive modeling. The system allows Sea Tow to scale paid ad budgets while keeping acquisition costs efficient and predictable by turning decades of data into actionable efforts. This initiative marks a new chapter in how the marine industry uses AI for real-world marketing impact.

Best Social Media Campaign | Membership MATTERS

In February 2025, Sea Tow launched a new 360-degree, multi-year advertising and marketing campaign called "Membership MATTERS." The campaign was designed to enhance Sea Tow's branding, positioning, and value in the marketplace, driven by user-generated content and Sea Tow's vast video and photo library. The campaign was ingrained into the brand's social media strategy through a phased rollout, which increased reach and effectiveness. Since its launch, the MATTERS Campaign has been a key driver of YOY performance gains across all major marketing initiatives, driving millions of social media views and an increase in membership sales and revenue through social platforms by +50%.

Best Public Relations Campaign | Sober Skipper™: Why It Matters

The Sea Tow Foundation's Best Public Relations Campaign award recognizes the integrated public relations campaign behind the "Sober Skipper™: Why It Matters" video series launch. The campaign, executed by OnWrd & UpWrd Marketing and Communications, combined traditional media relations with influencer outreach to raise awareness of Boating Under the Influence and promote sober boating to high-risk audiences, with the key message behind the video series. The effort resulted in over 65 media placements and just under 165 million views.

The awards were accepted by Sea Tow's Director of Marketing, Jennifer Waters, and Sea Tow's President and Foundation Board President, Kristen Frohnhoefer, at the Neptune Awards Ceremony at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on Feb. 12, 2026, during the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The Neptune Awards, hosted by Marine Marketers of America, represent the pinnacle of recognition for excellence in marine marketing. Now in its 18th year, the awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful marketing campaigns of the year, with submissions judged by industry experts and creative professionals. The event highlights creativity, strategy, and execution across the marine industry, showcasing the campaigns shaping the future of boating and marine marketing.

About Sea Tow Services International, Inc.

Sea Tow Services International Inc. is the administrator of the worldwide Sea Tow® membership program and network of Sea Tow franchisees who provide assistance to members. Sea Tow has been the premier leader of on-water assistance for 40+ years. The pioneering concept, founded by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY when the United States Coast Guard ceased response to non-emergency assistance calls. Sea Tow members are provided with a 24/7 connection to Coast Guard-Licensed Captains to assist with their on-water needs. In addition, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery operations, and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards and oil spill cleanups. Sea Care is Sea Tow's B2B offering that provides participants the option to include on-water assistance membership with the purchase of a boat, trailer, or engine. Visit seatow.com to learn more or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Boat and engine manufacturers, boat dealers or brokers that are interested in learning more about Sea Care programs should email [email protected].

About Sea Tow Foundation

The Sea Tow Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was started in 2007 by Captain Joe Frohnhoefer, founder of Sea Tow Services International, after he witnessed too many preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. Through its flagship programs, which include the Life Jacket Loaner Program, Sober Skipper Campaign, Flare Education and the National Boating Safety Awards, the Sea Tow Foundation strives towards its vision of a world where boaters are safe and responsible. To learn more, visit boatingsafety.com.

About Marine Marketers of America

Established in 2007, the Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is the exclusive voice for marine marketers, and the professional association representing recreational marine industry marketers. MMA provides ongoing professional development and networking opportunities, while recognizing the outstanding achievement of marine marketing professionals through its annual Neptune Awards. For information, visit www.marinemarketersofamerica.org.

