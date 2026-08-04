SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

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Seaboard Corporation

Aug 04, 2026, 17:00 ET

MERRIAM, Kan., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended July 4, 2026 and June 28, 2025, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.











(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


July 4,

June 28,

July 4,

June 28,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales

$

2,922

$

2,480

$

5,322

$

4,796

Operating income

$

100

$

52

$

196

$

90

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$

153

$

102

$

272

$

134













Earnings per common share

$

159.74

$

105.22

$

283.99

$

138.11

Average number of shares outstanding

957,794

969,427

957,794

970,228

Dividends declared per common share

$

2.25

$

2.25

$

4.50

$

4.50

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

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